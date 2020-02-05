Remember that patience is a virtue.
State Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, is scheduled to go to trial in July in connection with a ghost-payroll scheme to allegedly steal from Teamster members. News reports indicate that former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, will soon plead guilty to corruption charges. Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, last week pleaded guilty to bribery and tax-evasion charges.
While things are moving along, don’t be fooled into thinking that the multiple corruption investigations into state and municipal politics are moving briskly.
Federal prosecutors are dancing as fast as they can. But the fact is that they’re moving at the usual glacial pace. That’s not their fault — it’s just the nature of the process when they’re overseeing more investigations than Carter has pills.
Want some proof?
Last week, U.S. Judge Robert Dow set a tentative trial date of the middle of summer 2021 for Chicago Alderman Ed Burke. In other words, it’s more than a year away, at the earliest. It’s not hard to imagine that Burke’s lawyers, already overwhelmed with discovery material provided to them by federal prosecutors, won’t be seeking further delays.
One of them told the judge that the material they will be required to review is “beyond voluminous.”
Criminal investigations and prosecutions, by necessity, can take many months, sometimes even years, to complete, especially when the corruption runs deep enough and the suspected wrongdoers rank high enough.
In Illinois, those circumstances are compounded because authorities are pursuing so many lines of inquiry and so many different kinds of suspected wrongdoers. It’s not just members of the legislature, but municipal officials in a variety of Cook County communities. Then there are the Chicago officials, like Burke and his associates.
The corruption investigations of former Govs. George Ryan and Rod Blogojevich were no different. Prosecutors had to work their way up the ladder of wrongdoing, and it was years before the two men were convicted and sentenced to prison.
That, unfortunately, is the way the system works. So, with the passage of time, it will all get done, even though by the time it does, everyone will be considerably older.