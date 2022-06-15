It was more than 10 years ago that consultants from the Justice Department’s National Institute of Corrections recommended closing Champaign County’s “deplorable” jail in downtown Urbana. That’s been done. Now the county desperately needs more cells.
Champaign County has historically done an absolutely dreadful job of addressing problems within its correctional facilities. Fifty years ago this month, Sheriff Everett Hedrick first mentioned the need to update the ancient, small-town jail that had served the county for decades. It took the county board eight years to finally build a replacement jail.
Faced with threats from judges and the state Corrections Department, the county board opted to build a cheap, poorly designed jail that was undersized almost from the start. It opened in 1980. Fifteen years later, the county had to build a satellite jail in east Urbana.
In 2011, the county heard from the National Institute of Corrections that the 1980 downtown jail — only 31 years old — was “deplorable” and depressing” and that it should be closed as soon as possible. A jail consultant whom the county paid about $200,000 to study its correctional system a year later said the same thing. So did the sheriff and the state’s attorney.
But a badly divided county board couldn’t come to a consensus on a plan to consolidate the jails into a larger facility in east Urbana. A 2016 referendum question on instituting a sales tax to pay for a variety of county facilities lost by more than 40 percent.
Little progress had been made until this spring, when Sheriff Dustin Heuerman closed the downtown jail on account of critically low staffing numbers among correctional officers. Inmates who might have been housed in the downtown jail are now being boarded out to other county jails. The cost of that process is expected to exceed $2 million this year. And that cost will continue into 2023.
That’s millions of dollars that could have been saved had the county board been able to get behind a reasonable jail consolidation plan a decade ago. Those county boards failed us.
A new — and desperately needed — jail consolidation plan is making its way through the process now. It calls for construction of an addition to the existing satellite jail. There would be two new housing pods, one with 49 beds, the other with 29. Included would be single-occupancy rooms and special areas for medical observation and separation. The new capacity of the consolidated jail would be 219 inmates.
Initial estimates are that the jail consolidation would cost about $20.8 million. No construction timetable has been released, but it’s difficult to see any project being completed before 2024. That would be 13 years since the first warning about the need to close the downtown jail. That’s time enough, county board. Get this done, and get it done right.