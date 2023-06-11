Too much of a good thing may be wonderful, but too many units of government is a costly waste.
There is little doubt that Illinois has too many units of government. In fact, it has so many that those who have counted them — or tried to do so — have come up with different numbers.
A 2021 report by Chicago’s Civic Federation states that, “according to the United States Census of Governments, the State of Illinois has ...” 6,918. However, when the federation did its own count, it found “the number of local governments in Illinois to be 8,923.”
Whatever, the point is the same. Too many is too many. But what’s there to do about eliminating or consolidating this morass that drives property taxes ever higher?
The answer, so far, is very little. A few legislators have tried — with some success — to pass legislation to give residents of municipalities throughout the state tools they need to address the problem. The former chairman of the DuPage County Board — Dan Cronin — was especially aggressive in trying to right-size government.
But the ugly fact is that trying to change a longstanding status quo is incredibly difficult. Making it even more of a challenge is that those individuals who occupy these posts — township officials are the worst offenders — like things just the way they are.
They may be pint-sized politicians, but they know how to rattle the cages of nervous legislators who have to sign off on legislation to right-size government. So perhaps, it should be no surprise that when legislators took action on this issue, they did so in a ham-handed way.
They have directed those who run local units of government to take a good, hard look at themselves and report publicly on just how efficient they are.
“... Taxpayers deserve accountability. If you cannot justify your existence to those who fund you, you should turn off the lights, turn in your keys and save the taxpayers their money,” said Democratic state Sen. Julie Morrison.
Of all the naive or intellectually dishonest quotes ever uttered by feckless politicians, that one has to rank near the top.
Those conducting these self-assessments aren’t going to find they operate inefficiently or should shut down. They’ll defend the status quo to their last breaths while simultaneously arguing they are overworked, underfunded and underpaid.
For example, Champaign County has 30 townships, an invisible form of government that dates back 100-plus years ago when the farm economy was dominant. They consist of supervisors, assessors, board members and road engineers.
Could Champaign County get by with just 10, 15 or even 20 townships? Of course not, township officials declare.
The state of Illinois has more than 1,400 townships, and that just scratches the surface of the problem of too many. It also has 102 counties, many with minuscule populations, and nearly 1,300 municipalities.
There are thousands of governmental units — parks, sanitation, water, buildings, public health, etc.
Each apparently will file a report attesting to their individual wonderfulness. Then that report will be placed in a file cabinet owned by the appropriate county board and, most likely, never looked at again.
There is no question that government in Illinois needs a thorough review. After all, if state officials were starting from scratch, would they immediately declare that Illinois needs more costly units of government than much larger states?
Not likely. But government units have proven themselves immortal, whether needed or not.
Those who run them are their foremost advocates. Taxpayers pay little to no attention to them.
It would be a wonderful surprise if this orgy of self-examination proved beneficial. But don’t hold your breath. After all, this is Illinois, the perfect place to initiate studies of how to improve efficiency and frugality in government by mandating an inefficient and costly way of doing so.