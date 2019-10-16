How much clout does Chicago’s mayor have? The people of Illinois will soon find out.
If you don’t ask, you don’t get.
Still, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is nothing if not bold in her request that state legislators revise the ownership rules for a proposed Chicago casino. Lightfoot is requesting that the proposed casino be jointly owned by Chicago and Illinois, but still run by professional managers.
It’s no surprise that Lightfoot is asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators to revisit the issue of a Chicago casino. Legislation expanding legalized gambling in Illinois that was passed earlier this year places up-front taxes on the project that are so onerous as to discourage potential operators from applying for the Chicago license.
Rather than ask for a modification of the tax structure, Lightfoot is raising a completely separate issue, one that would set Chicago apart from other casinos that operate in this state.
Chicago politicians, for the most part, run the state. So there is no doubt that Lightfoot’s request will receive serious consideration. But legislators may be reluctant to revisit the ownership question because it would encourage other gambling interests to seek the kind of favorable treatment Lightfoot wants.
Gambling is a tough issue for legislators. It has its pluses, mostly the campaign contributions gambling interests lavish on every politician in sight. But it also generates a legislative scrum by a host of powerful gambling interests (casinos, video gambling parlors, race tracks and sports betting). To please one faction would displease countless others.
Lightfoot is certainly correct to be concerned about the proposed up-front taxes on a Chicago casino. A consultant’s study concluded they are so high that there would be nothing left in the form of a profit for the operator. Modifications are necessary.
But ownership, however, goes well beyond modifying tax levies, generating a fight for which legislators have little appetite.