Other universities have problems, too.
People and institutions tend to be inwardly focused, forgetting that there are problems, problems everywhere.
Take Michigan State University, where President Samuel Stanley announced Thursday that he’s quitting in 90 days because he has no confidence in his bosses, the board of trustees.
“I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted,” he said in a nearly five-minute video that the university released.
Well, perhaps he cannot continue to work with board members because they feel the same way about him.
There is, in fact, a huge fight going on at Michigan State, the latest in a string of raging controversies that began with the sexual-abuse investigation of longtime athletic trainer Larry Nassar that led to Nasser’s imprisonment and a huge scandal that drew nationwide attention.
That was followed by the ouster of top university officials for the role they either played or did not play in the controversy surrounding Nassar. That group included longtime President Lou Anna Simon. She was actually charged criminally, although the felonies and misdemeanors alleged were subsequently dismissed.
Stanley was hired in 2019 to bring some order out of the chaos and administration. But his tenure apparently has been rocky. Last month, it was reported that trustees sought Stanley’s resignation.
In his departure message, Stanley said the university would not allow board members to “micromanage” it.
The board recently hired an outside law firm to investigate the circumstances surrounding the resignation of business school Dean Sanjay Gupta. The school attributed the resignation to “concerns about his leadership of the college and also a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
At the same time, board members have been quoted as saying they were concerned about Stanley’s purported “abuse of power and discretion.”
It’s all thinly veiled academic speak that may or may not involve really serious issue. After all, it is a joke — but actually no joke — that the battles within the world of academia are so ferocious because the stakes are so small.
Whatever the situation, Stanley has had his fill. He won’t take a faculty position to which he’s entitled. But he will take a reported $1 million buyout that he would have forfeited if he had been fired rather than resigned.
It is, of course, always good to see people who don’t need the money get their contractually guaranteed golden parachutes courtesy of the taxpayers.
The good news in this case is that it’s Michigan taxpayers who will foot the bill for the major league brawl taking place, thankfully, up north. Illinoisans have already footed the bill for too many of those types of financial boondoggles.