Does every little bit help? Yes, but not a lot when it’s a really little bit.
A little bit of common sense is all that one needs to be skeptical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to bolster the state’s five underfunded public pensions with new revenue generated by his proposed progressive state income tax hike.
But those who rely on expert opinion now have the evidence they need to join the doubters.
Fitch Ratings service has concluded that Pritzker’s recent promise to devote an additional $200 million in new annual revenue to the pensions if his tax plan passes in November won’t do much in terms of solving their financial problems.
Fitch said the additional contributions “would be helpful” but reaches the obvious conclusion.
“... on their own, they would not materially affect Fitch’s view that the state’s budget remains structurally unbalanced,” it states.
The reason why is as simple as the ABCs. The governor has promised to contribute an additional $200 million — that’s with an M. The state’s pensions are, if the most optimistic numbers are accepted, underfunded to the tune of $137 billion — with a B.
There’s a huge difference.
In fact, the stunning underfunding levels are increasing each year because Pritzker is making the statutorily required contributions to the pensions, not the actuarially required contributions.
The governor’s reticence about paying what is needed to stop the bleeding is understandable, even if potentially fatal. Pritzker’s planned contribution for the proposed 2020-21 budget, which would take effect on July 1, is $8.6 billion.
That’s roughly 20 percent of the state’s operating budget, a number that will continue to increase absent some dramatic change in circumstances.
Pritzker is using promised additional contributions, like the one to the pensions and another to a state rainy-day fund, to convince taxpayers to vote for his proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would replace the current flat-tax mandate with a progressive income tax.
If it passes, legislators and the governor could target various segments of income earners with tax increases, a much easier process than raising everyone’s income taxes.
He estimates that his current proposal would generate an additional $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion in its first full year.
But that is insufficient to pay for Pritzker’s many spending plans, which means that spendthrift legislators would be constantly fiddling with tax rates and income categories to get the revenue they desire.
Pritzker, of course, is not going to say that. He has repeatedly insisted he’ll target only “millionaires and billionaires” with his tax hikes. But the Legislature has already set new rates in place that will become effective Jan. 1 if the progressive income tax plan is approved in November.
It starts considerably lower than Pritzker’s “millionaires and billionaires” statement suggests.
The state would tax would impose a 50 percent-plus increase — from 4.95 percent to 7.75 percent — for single and joint filers making $250,000 a year or more.
That rate increases to 7.85 percent for single filers reporting between $350,000 and $750,000 in income, and for joint filers from $500,000 to $1 million. Finally, a rate of 7.99 percent would be imposed on single filers earning more than $750,000 and joint filers earning more than $1 million.
It won’t be easy for Pritzker to achieve his progressive income tax goal because it takes a supermajority of 60 percent to approve a constitutional amendment. That’s one reason why he’s proposing appropriation sweeteners for things like pensions that, upon examination, aren’t all that sweet.