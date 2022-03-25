A major plan to revise health care for the nation’s veterans includes changes to the nearly 90-year-old VA Illiana Health Care System.
A broad plan to rearrange how health care is delivered to the nation’s veterans, unveiled last week, includes changes that will affect the approximately 38,000 Veterans Affairs enrollees in central Illinois.
The good news for users of Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, which has been on the east side of Danville since 1934, is that it will remain open. Dozens of other VA hospitals and clinics, including those in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Chillicothe, Ohio, are slated for closure.
Further, the asset and infrastructure review submitted by VA Secretary Denis McDonough calls for the development of a new master plan for the Danville facility, which got its last major renovation more than 40 years ago.
“Many of the current buildings are not conducive or ideal for the delivery of modern health care,” said the VA report. “Development of a long-term plan for the campus will allow for infrastructure updates, consolidation of services and modernization while maintaining capacity for inpatient mental-health, (community living center, residential rehabilitation treatment programs for PTSD victims), primary-care, outpatient mental-health and urgent-care services.”
The veteran population in central Illinois is projected to decrease by about 8 percent between now and 2029, the VA report said, while the demand for services is expected to increase. The need for inpatient medical and surgical services will be especially acute, rising about 15 percent. On both a national and local level, private physicians and hospital systems will be asked to pick up a greater share of those services.
“The Danville (medical center) had 1,025 outpatient surgical cases in (Fiscal Year) 2019,” the report said. “Operating rooms and preparation and recovery areas are provided in facilities over 50 years old with noted physical challenges (e.g., floor-to-ceiling heights and large beams across surgical service areas).”
And because the Danville VA facility is located on the far eastern boundary of its Central Illinois Market and is “away from city centers with larger populations,” the VA is also proposing to expand its use of community-based outpatient clinics.
“Because of this accessibility issue, outpatient specialty-care services will transition to” proposed community-based outpatient clinics in Urbana, Springfield and McLean County,” closer to where veterans reside, the report said.
The planned center in Urbana, for example, would provide primary care, outpatient mental-health and outpatient specialty-care services for the 3,700 veteran enrollees within a 30-minute drive and the 15,400 within a 60-minute drive.
The national plan now will undergo a congressionally mandated review that could include hearings in affected communities. Although some members of Congress have already indicated their opposition to the plan, central Illinois representatives have been silent.
This is the time for veterans and their advocates to speak up about the shortcomings and strengths in VA health care in central Illinois, and whether there are ways to improve it and make it more convenient for those who have served our country.