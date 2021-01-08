Wednesday’s sickening display of ‘mobocracy’ was an indefensible assault on the democratic ideals that drove this nation’s founding and let it prosper.
There is no justifying or minimizing the contemptible nature of what occurred Wednesday when members of a violent mob invaded the U.S. Capitol. The only good that can come from it is — if this nation should be so lucky — for the public to emphatically reject this kind of political nihilism as an assault on the concept of self-government.
Mobs cannot rule, they can only destroy — as was evident in the aftermath of the assault on the nation’s capital by enraged supporters of the loser in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump.
Abraham Lincoln, the nation’s
16th president, put this kind of misconduct in the proper context when he said that “no grievance is a fit object of redress by mob law.”
That’s because mobs know no law. They are unthinking beasts that epitomize the kind of authoritarian rule they purport to oppose.
It is, of course, no surprise that Trump was a major player in Wednesday’s insurrection. His speech at the rally that preceded it — one in which he said the people will not “stand” for his defeat — could only have further fanned the flames of discord.
There is simply no question the perpetually aggrieved Trump, a man who sees only himself in a picture that is much bigger, set a tone that stirred the crowd’s emotions.
That, of course, is intolerable, and there will be consequences in the coming days, some of which will be driven by partisan animosities.
Those who stormed the Capitol appear to have been driven by the desire to disrupt or stop the formal declaration of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
They clearly believe, like Trump, that vote fraud generated an improper result. But the Trump campaign had its day — many days, in fact — in court, and came up short.
The only viable avenue for the losing side in that circumstance is to accept the results and resolve to come back in four years and do better. That’s the way the game is played in a democracy.
To do as was done — did the mob members even have a viable goal other than chaos? — was nothing more than mindless, self-defeating violence.
Later, in a joint session that went well into Thursday morning, legislators reconvened to certify Biden’s victory. That display of resolve demonstrates how a serious response by responsible officials can quickly bring a mob to heel.
What now?
Those arrested must face the consequences. An orderly presidential transition must and will take place. On Jan. 20, this nation will have a new president.
There will, no doubt, be political fallout from what occurred. So let the democratic process take its natural course as the public reflects on the tawdry, imbecilic and futile events in Washington, D.C.