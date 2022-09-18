Are happy days here again? Check your mailbox and see.
“The check is in the mail.”
That statement is included as one of the great lies in our culture. But this time it’s true.
How do the people of Illinois know that? Because the state’s politicians are falling all over themselves to publicize state tax rebates that are going in the mail and will be delivered to people’s homes over the next eight weeks.
A one-time election year rebate that coincides with the Nov. 8 vote.
That must be some kind of weird coincidence, because our selfless public servants in Springfield would never use state dollars to buy votes, would they?
Whatever the motivations, legislators want the public to know of the limited windfall coming their way and who to reward at the ballot box.
“Money back in your pocket. Families have been through enough this past year, that’s why I supported the IL Family Relief Plan,” tweeted state Sen. Steve Stadelman of Rockford.
“You may soon receive a rebate! Thanks to the Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers ...,” Chicago state Sen. Patricia Van Pelt tweeted.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced this week that checks for $1.2 billion dollars will be mailed to 6 million state residents.
“... Getting it all completed as soon as possible is my primary goal,” Mendoza said.
Here’s what’s involved:
Qualifying 2021 taxpayers will be receiving property and income tax rebates.
Individuals earning up to $200,000 will be eligible to receive $50, and couples earning up to $400,000 are eligible for $100. Those with dependents will receive $100 per dependent, up to $300.
Illinois residents who paid property taxes also are in line for some cash. Individuals who earn under $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 qualify. This rebate will vary, “equal up to the property tax credit” claimed on the 2021 IL-1040.
These rebates are the meat of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, a $1.8 billion package.
Two other tax reduction or delay efforts didn’t amount to much.
One much-publicized plan delayed an automatic 2-cent-plus gas tax increase from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2023.
The other — a sales tax reduction on groceries — amounted to a one-cent cut for every $1 spent.
Now it may strike some skeptics as surprising that the same governor who was begging taxpayers to pass a tax increase proposal in 2020 — the defeated progressive income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution — advocates a temporary $1.8 billion tax cut plan in 2022.
After all, Illinois has the same financial problems now that it had then. Indeed, if it had not been for the many, many billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid that Illinois and the other 49 states received, Illinois’ finances would be absolutely desperate instead of extremely difficult.
Nonetheless, it’s a pretty fair bet Illinoisans will accept their check(s) with good cheer. After all, something is better than nothing. Besides, it won’t be all that long before the same politicians engaged in an orgy of self-congratulations over a tax cut now will be voting to raise taxes of all kinds yet again.