Republicans complain about big government spending, but when it comes to congressional earmarks, many of them head to the feeding trough, too.
The U.S. House last week passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill that included money for aid to Ukraine, an increase in government spending and assistance to members of the military, and funding for a host of Democratic Party priorities including climate change, education and child care.
It also included a second consecutive year of spending on congressional earmarks, er, “community project funding” or “congressionally directed spending.” Those are projects and budget items inserted into the federal budget to allow members of Congress to direct to their districts a little extra pork. Earmarks were eliminated by former Speaker John Boehner in 2010 but brought back last year by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with the enthusiastic backing of Democrats and Republicans.
This year’s harvest of “community project funding” amounted to about $9.7 billion, with two retiring senators, Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Republican Richard Shelby of Alabama, each obtaining $800 million in projects for their home states, according to the Wall Street Journal. Illinois’ entire delegation managed to get a mere $200 million.
Those at the feeding trough included four of Illinois’ five congressional Republicans. They helped get money for local health care systems, equipment for villages, street resurfacing and jail renovations.
Champaign-Urbana’s congressman, Taylorville Republican — and political contortionist — Rodney Davis, managed to come through with a number of earmarks while at the same time complaining that “we need to do more to rein in spending.”
It’s hard to argue against Davis’ earmarks — $215,000 for an upgrade of the emergency power system at the Piatt County Nursing Home, $2.5 million for a School of Nursing building at Millikin University in Decatur or $1 million to improve security screening at Willard Airport — except to note there are other sources of support for those projects and that “we need to do more to rein in spending.”
Davis’ opponent in the June 28 primary, Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland, wins the political purity award for being the only member of Congress from Illinois to not submit “community project funding” requests. Miller is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right group that led the original charge against earmarks a dozen years ago.
Miller and Davis present a nice, neat contrast on the issue of earmarks. Will Republican voters in the new 15th Congressional District favor a candidate who says one thing and does another while bringing home pork-barrel projects? Or do they want one true to conservative principles even if it means no federal money for local museums, hospitals, street resurfacing or nursing homes?