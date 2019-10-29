Well, well, well, what have we here? Even more corruption.
Remember those pending public corruption investigations that have turned Illinois politics into a gigantic guessing game about who is going to be indicted next?
Well, add another one to the list.
Federal prosecutors announced Monday that they have arrested another dedicated public servant — Democratic state Rep. Luis Arroyo of Chicago — for allegedly offering a bribe to an unnamed member of the Illinois Senate.
Authorities alleged that Arroyo offered a series of $2,500 payments “to a fellow state lawmaker in an effort to influence and reward the lawmaker for supporting legislation that would benefit Arroyo’s private lobbying client.”
In arresting Arroyo and outlining the charges against him as they did, the feds dropped a hint that this was all part of a prearranged maneuver indicating Arroyo is cooperating with the government.
At the same time, they disclosed that another member of the Illinois Senate — Cooperating Witness 1 — is in trouble with the law and helping investigators to earn lenient treatment when and if he is charged with a criminal offense.
The charges allege that Arroyo offered a bribe to “CW I” as a means of helping unidentified “Individual A.”
Arroyo, 65, of Chicago was charged with a single count of bribery via a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. After a court appearance, he was released from custody on his own recognizance. That’s the feds’ version of kid-gloves treatment.
A member of the Illinois House since 2006, Arroyo represents the city of Chicago’s 3rd District. At the same time, he also operates a private lobbying firm.
The complaint alleges that “on Aug. 2, 2019, Arroyo offered to pay $2,500 per month to an Illinois state senator in return for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.”
Three days later, authorities alleged, “Arroyo met with the senator at a restaurant in Skokie and provided him a check for $2,500 as an initial payment, with the expectation that additional payments would be made for the next six to 12 months.” They said the “check was made payable to a nominee of the senator for the purpose of concealing the illicit payment.”
Questions abound. Who is Individual A? So far, there have been no disclosures on that front.
More is known about “CW I.” This individual is working with federal investigators as a consequence of being caught filing false federal income tax returns. Hoping to earn brownie points for identifying other wrongdoers, CW I agreed to wear a wire to corroborate the bribe offer.
CW I’s tape recordings, it appears, make Arroyo’s position legally untenable, a position that would make him open to cooperating with investigators.
That, of course, raises another question. Who can Arroyo give to the feds besides “Individual A.” Other legislators may be sweating bullets as a consequence of Monday’s news.
So far, state Sen. Tom Cullerton, a Villa Park Democrat, has been charged in connection with a no-show Teamsters job and state Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Chicago Democrat, has been the target of federal search warrants at his home and office. CW 1 is another member of the Senate and Arroyo is a member of the House.
Then there is the Exelon/ComEd angle that raises the issue of legislative-approved utility rate hikes in exchange for lobbying jobs for the friends of House Speaker Michael Madigan.
This thing just keeps growing and growing. But why not? In Illinois, it’s just more business as usual.