If Twitter aspires to be a public platform, it has to be open to the entire public.
Judging from the cries of panic being heard in certain quarters, the world is approaching its end.
The good news is that it’s not because of global warming or worst-case scenarios about the results of the Nov. 8 election.
The purported problem appears to be that industrialist and businessman Elon Musk has acquired Twitter. He’s now — as he calls himself — the “Chief Twit,” a veritable one-man board of directors who’s intent on presiding over shocking change.
Musk’s change actually is only shocking to a few people, although many occupy seats of power in the worlds of politics and media. But there’s no reason why it should shock any fair-minded person who’s interesting in hearing all sides of an issue or controversy.
Musk is reversing Twitter’s policy of blocking communications company overseers didn’t like and planning to implement an open-door policy. In other words, he’s embracing First Amendment virtues.
That’s easier said than done because there are all kinds of noxious views out there, some presented in the most obnoxious or vulgar ways possible.
Musk said his goal is to “have a common digital town square, where a range of views can be debated in a healthy manner” and avoid a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”
Twitter’s former owners probably would have mouthed the same words, but their policy of policing commentary was anything but balanced. That’s because, as one of their top executives put it, the company’s goal was to oversee a marketplace of ideas “reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.”
That’s not much of a marketplace. After all, what some view as appropriate for a “healthier public conversation” isn’t necessarily shared by others.
That kind of approach was a recipe for rigid censorship. Musk’s approach is clearly the opposite, and good for him as well as the rest of us.
But there are other issues here. However popular Twitter was with its users, it was a lousy, money-losing business.
Musk paid $44 billion for this sow’s ear. His biggest challenge now will be to turn it into a silk purse, perhaps instituting subscription fees to generate new revenue.
It will be a fascinating process to watch — both in terms of business and communications.
Musk’s critics — the ones horrified by the repeal of censorship — are understandably disappointed because Twitter was their vehicle for one-sided public conversation. While one can feel their pain, sharing it is another matter altogether.
Free speech can be upsetting, a source of anger and frustration and a lot more. But the answer to what some feel is a speech problem is more speech. Let the public decide which side has the better argument.
That’s Musk’s goal, and his means of pursuing it will make Twitter a far more democratic forum.