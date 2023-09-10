Mr. President, explain yourself.
Migrants who crossed the Texas border illegally are sleeping, among other places, at O’Hare International Airport and in police stations in Chicago.
Even as more are headed their way, local officials are struggling under the increasing pressure to deal with this human wave that is taxing the resources of the city and the patience of its residents.
Meanwhile, New York’s governor and New York City’s mayor are pointing fingers at each other, the White House and the governor of Texas as their migrant population continues to swell.
If costs continue to increase at their current rate, New York will spend about $12 billion on the migrant issue by 2025.
Meanwhile, angry Arizona officials are buckling under the enormous political, social and financial problems forced on them by the migrant problem.
While officials in those areas are wrestling with different aspects of the migrant issue, they all are wondering the same thing: When is this going to end?
Here’s the answer: It isn’t. Here’s why.
The responsible federal officials — incredible as it may seem — appear to be completely unbothered by the consequences of their unofficial open-borders policy.
That ought to be crystal clear by now. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorakas has repeatedly appeared before hostile congressional committees to discuss events at the Texas border, and he has repeatedly denied there is anything to be concerned about.
Some may find this “What? Me Worry” attitude startling, but it’s perfectly consistent with the policy approach taken by the Biden administration.
The federal government’s “come on down” policy is working as intended. Federal officials might acknowledge they didn’t realize how successful the no-borders policy would be in drawing people from other nations who want to live in the U.S. But, from their perspective, that’s a problem of degree, not substance.
Federal officials not only are indifferent to the problems they’ve imposed on state and local officials, but they also are prickly about criticism.
When New York officials complained that “this crisis originated with the federal government,” Mayorkas wasn’t having it. He replied that New Yorkers are to be blamed for any problems because of their ineptitude. He cited what he called their “structural” failures.
Given the stance taken by Mayorkas, who is carrying out President Joe Biden’s policy, it’s perfectly clear what federal policy has been, is and will continue to be unless and until it is reversed.
What’s less clear to the public is why Biden has adopted an approach that is causing big problems across the country.
What is the benefit to the United States to allowing many, many thousands of people from other countries to pour across the southern border?
The lawful immigration policy includes checks and balances — who are they, where are they coming from, and what are their backgrounds?
Anything goes on the southern border. That’s why issues involving human smuggling, drug trafficking and even possible entry by terrorists keep making the news.
Biden owes not just the public but elected state and municipal officials an explanation. If he actually has one, it’s a sure bet most people would like to hear it.