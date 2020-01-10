Will anyone learn from this hard-earned lesson?
In roughly a month, Champaign County will have a new treasurer.
Given the depleted status of the office under soon-to-be-former Treasurer Laurel Prussing, that’s a good thing. Another good thing is that county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, who will appoint her successor, said his appointee will be heavy on the professional skills needed to run the office.
“We know political hires in a professional office do not work,” Rosales said.
State law requires that the appointee be a member of the same political party of the individual being replaced. But there have to be plenty of Democratic accountants or their professional equivalents who could do what’s going to be the very difficult job of getting the office up to its previous level of professionalism.
This ongoing fiasco in Champaign County government sends an important message both to the voters and the local Republican and Democratic parties.
Partisanship — no matter the party — should always be a secondary consideration when it comes to electing individuals to administrative offices like auditor, treasurer and county clerk, as well as different but equally important posts like state’s attorney, judge or sheriff.
Let’s face it, legislators can be — and sometimes are — ignorant blowhards or ideological zealots who never met a complicated policy issue they could understand. But they operate in an atmosphere where there are many buffers that minimize the damage they can cause.
If voters make the wrong choice based on placing candidates’ political pedigrees ahead of their policy or professional credentials, everyone suffers, including the parties these politicos represent.
Tony Fabri, the former county auditor who rarely showed up to work, embarrassed himself as well as the Democratic Party. John Piland, the Republican who was in over his head as state’s attorney, cost the GOP an important public office.
Now it’s veteran politico Prussing, a longtime Democratic stalwart, who’s mucked up the treasurer’s office to the point that outside auditors have been called in and important office work that always has been done in the past is not getting done.
Since the parties play the crucial role in choosing their candidates and getting them elected, they bear a moral obligation to emphasize excellence as to who will run under their banners.
Although partisan voters rely on their party of choice to run good candidates, they have a duty to themselves and their community to make the best choices they can at the ballot box.
It’s when those processes break down that governmental entities like Champaign County face messes represented by the treasurer’s office.
Rosales said he intends to use his board’s finance committee to play the role of “ad hoc search committee.” It features two county board members — one Democrat and one Republican — county Executive Darlene Kloeppel and the accountant in Kloeppel’s office.
Although Rosales said he’s now accepting applications for the $96,000-a-year post, the official vacancy date is Feb. 1. In the meantime, Prussing’s office has posted an opening for a deputy treasurer, a move that could complicate circumstances for whoever is named treasurer.
Everyone will have to wait and see on that. What’s most important now is that the county get a first-rate professional who can do the job and present voters a positive choice when they elect a treasurer in November.