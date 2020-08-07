Experts have been trying to come up with solutions to juvenile criminality for decades. Now Illinois’ governor is taking his shot.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced an ambitious plan that his administration contends will “transform the state’s juvenile-justice system over the next four years.”
Pritzker’s goal is to rid the state’s juvenile-justice system of its more “punitive” characteristics, replacing them with a “nation-leading restorative and therapeutic model that supports all Illinois youth, families and communities more equitably.”
A big part of the plan is to replace larger facilities that hold a relatively small number of juvenile offenders with “small, regional residential centers,” where daily life will more closely reflect that of a college dormitory than a prison. They will have room for up to 50 residents.
State facilities for holding juvenile offenders are not nearly as widely used as they have been in the past. The current juvenile population as of June 30 was 97, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Given the emphasis on keeping juveniles out of state facilities, it’s reasonable to conclude the current residents are hard cases.
The governor’s goal is to reach these young offenders through a variety of educational and social programs, turning them away from their life-ruining paths to one of good citizenship. Who could argue with that?
But the facts around juvenile criminality can be quite stubborn.
In the area courts, it’s a rare juvenile who is shipped off to “juvie” prison as a first offender. More frequently, they have been given chance after chance, offered program after program and still failed to change their criminal behavior. At the same time, they often come from difficult backgrounds and endured difficult lives.
So it would be unwise to be too optimistic about Pritzker’s effort to solve or reduce the intractable problem of serious, violent crime committed by young offenders.
Still, juveniles are different from adult offenders, principally in the fact that their young minds are malleable and they can change if introduced to viable alternatives.
Everyone should hope that the governor’s four-point program — it’s more social work than anything else — will prove to be at least a limited success.
Every young offender who learns the errors of his ways is one fewer candidate for adult prison later in life.