Since when are those held in legal confinement entitled to recess?
An ongoing dispute between Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Circuit Judge Edward Maloney is a sign of these disquieting times, one that will get worse as a the new social justice criminal law takes full effect.
The sheriff and the judge were at odds because Dart allowed a prisoner released from jail on home confinement to enjoy twice-a-week furloughs from home.
Not surprisingly, the judge was incensed because he had ordered the defendant — 21-year-old Royal Brown, who was facing multiple gun and drug charges — to remain in his residence.
Dart initially proclaimed that he had no intention of following the judge’s order. If that sounds like contempt of court, it could be. But Dart had a plausible explanation for his initial defiance of the court.
He noted that under the provisions of the SAFE-T Act, Dart must allow those on home confinement breaks from home confinement.
“Since this conflict first arose, we have been continuing to evaluate how to navigate instances where court orders appear to conflict with the requirements of the law,” a sheriff’s spokesman said.
“Appear to conflict”? That’s incorrect. The new law, in this case, is in direct conflict with the judge’s order that the defendant must remain in his residence as a condition of his release on bond.
The mandated “furloughs” are just one of the many provisions in the controversial new law that is slowly taking full effect. The most publicized part of the legislation — the elimination of cash bond — becomes effective on Jan. 1.
Many have questioned the end of bond, suggesting it will allow individuals charged with serious crimes almost immediate release after they are arrested and charged. Whether that happens remains to be seen.
But the mandated furloughs indicate what this legislation is all about. No wonder there are widespread concerns about public safety.
Home confinement was originally implemented for at least two reasons — to relieve jail crowding and to allow jail inmates perceived to be less of a threat than some others to be held in a setting less severe than jail but still be confined.
Now to turn them loose on the grounds that they have errands to run or appointments to keep makes no sense. Home confinement is supposed to be inconvenient because engaging in criminal behavior is a threat to one’s personal liberty.
In Brown’s case, he was arrested in March for selling crack cocaine and then released on his own recognizance. That means he was not required to post a cash bond to leave jail.
Three days later, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, Brown was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. That’s a serious charge in a city where shooting — some fatal and some not — are at epidemic level.
This time Brown was held on $80,000 bond but released after 10 percent of the amount ($8,000) was posted.
Given two separate arrests and the serious nature of the alleged offenses, the judge ordered no furloughs for Brown. But it’s easy to see why Dart initially allowed Brown to come and go — that’s what the law requires.
If this is the way circumstances are going to go under this new law, Illinois is in trouble, to the point that it’s difficult to understand why Gov. J.B. Pritzker is so proud of himself for signing this monstrosity into law.
The public needs to wake up and pressure public officials to come to grips with the reality of violent crime and those who engage in it. It’s no exaggeration to say the Land of Lincoln is flirting with deadly disaster.