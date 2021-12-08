A stunning, 36-page memo from a former District of Columbia National Guard official underscores the importance of a thorough review
of what happened at the Capitol riot last January.
Col. Earl Mathews, who served as the senior attorney to Maj. Gen. William Walker, the former commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, has delivered an astonishing 36-page paper to the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, calling into serious question the role of the Army’s leadership in the Capitol riot.
Mathews, who held significant roles in the National Security Council during the Trump administration, wrote that the Pentagon inspector general’s report on the Army’s leadership during the attack on the Capitol was “replete with factual inaccuracies” and that two Army generals lied to Congress about their actions on Jan. 6.
Mathews’ extraordinary memo — first reported in Politico and which is certain to become a meaty subject at future public hearings of the House Select Committee — may help to explain to Americans how the horrific attack on their government came about last year. No one can forget watching the images on television and wondering why police and other security forces were so outnumbered by protesters at the well-publicized “Operation Occupy the Capitol.”
It turns out, Mathews said, that the top two generals on a phone call with the Capitol police chief at the time were concerned about the “optics” of uniformed military personnel clashing with rioters. Police Chief Steven Sund “pleaded” for the immediate deployment of the National Guard, explaining that the mob protesting the result of the presidential election had breached security lines at the Capitol.
But Gen. Charles Flynn and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt opposed sending Guardsmen to the Capitol. “LTGs Piatt and Flynn stated that the optics of having uniformed military personnel deployed to the U.S. Capitol would not be good,” Mathews wrote. Instead, they suggested that Guardsmen take over traffic-control duties so more Washington, D.C., police could be sent to the Capitol.
In testimony to Congress, though, both generals denied they said the Guard shouldn’t be deployed to the Capitol. Flynn told a congressional committee in June that he “never expressed a concern about the visuals, image or public perception” of sending the Guard to the Capitol.
Mathews’ memo says that is “outright perjury.”
What’s clear is that a comprehensive investigation of what happened on, before and after the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — an unprecedented day in American history — is needed. Since Senate Republicans blocked a plan for a full independent commission, it fell to the House to establish its own select panel to explain how so many things could have gone awry that day.
Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the House select committee, last week promised “multiple weeks of public hearings, setting out for the American people in vivid color exactly what happened, every minute of the day on January 6th, here at the Capitol and at the White House, and what led to that violent attack.”
Painful and embarrassing as that may be, it will be important to know who and what leaders and institutions failed us in crisis and what can be done to ensure that nothing like it — the deaths and injuries, the rampage on our seat of government — happens again.