After running on a pledge to fix Illinois’ horrid budget problems, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is finding it easier said than done.
The governor has a problem.
He’d like to propose a dramatic increase in spending in the proposed 2021-22 state budget plan he’ll unveil next week. But, unfortunately and ironically, the multibillionaire scion of the fabulously wealthy Pritzker family finds himself in a state of financial embarrassment thanks to the fact that Illinois is, for all intents and purposes, busted flat as a pancake.
So it’ll be interesting to see what the governor has in mind and how his supermajority Democrats in the General Assembly respond.
One thing, however, is for sure. As multiple headlines touted earlier this week, Pritzker is not going to propose any of what he calls “tax increases.”
Fans of the governor were praising him for what they considered his no-tax-increase public-relations triumph.
That is, of course, the kind of message politicians like to see associated with their names. But it is worth reminding the public that one reason Pritzker announced that he’ll not be asking for a tax increase is that he just asked for one in the November election.
Voters overwhelmingly rejected Pritzker’s much-loved progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The governor apparently got the hint, although it’s inevitable that a public official with his ambitious spending plans will, sooner or later, be asking people to dig deeper into their pockets to finance the social spending plans he’s proposed.
For now, apparently, what Illinois calls austerity is in the offing.
While not exactly saying how he’ll pass a balanced budget (the state hasn’t passed one in roughly 20 years), Pritzker is suggesting that an estimated $700 million in cuts, redirecting money raised for specific purposes to general purposes, the cancellation of proposed K-12 education increases and a federal bailout will ease the budget pressure.
But there are problems. Part of his budget cuts are supposed to come from proposed furloughs of state employees that have already been rejected by union leaders. Cigarette tax revenue shifted to the general fund will mean less money available to pay for planned infrastructure improvements.
Freezing K-12 education funding won’t be easy in the face of legislative resistance to boost spending.
Then there are the vast increases needed for Illinois’ underfunded public pensions. The list of problems goes on and on; it’s a morass of numbers that would make an accountant’s head spin.
Boiled down to its essence, the budget picture is a mess that Pritzker will try — and probably fail — to untangle. It’s been that way for years, so it’s not exactly new.
One way or another, the budget will get done before the new fiscal year begins July 1, but probably not without the usual gimmicks that will make it looked balanced on paper.
No one should envy the challenge facing the governor. He’s got a tough job. Then again, he’s getting what he asked for — good and hard.