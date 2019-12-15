What if they threw an election, and nobody ran?
It’s not quite that bad — candidates are running for the Illinois General Assembly in the November 2020 election, just not enough of them.
More on the reasons for that in a few paragraphs.
Let’s tote up the damage to the democratic process first.
The candidate filing period has come and gone, and here are the dispiriting results for the 118 seats up for election in the Illinois House and the 20 seats up for the Illinois Senate.
Of the 118 House districts, 54 feature just one candidate running. Of the 20 Senate seats, 12 contests will provide voters only one choice.
What happened to the concept of competitive elections, the engine that makes the democratic process run?
In Illinois, they appear to be an afterthought, at least as far as the state legislature goes. But appearances can be deceiving, and what in this case could be perceived as indifference or apathy actually is the product of careful design.
The dearth of competitive races is the bottom-line result of the practice known as gerrymandering, the map-drawing process controlled by the majority party and used to manipulate legislative district boundary lines.
Gerrymander the House and Senate maps in 2012, as was done in Illinois, and you can control the legislative election process for the next 10 years, as is being done in Illinois.
That’s why it’s no surprise that dozens of House and Senate districts feature only one candidate for whom voters can cast their ballots. Their map lines were drawn to give just one party a meaningful opportunity to win.
When only one party — be it the Republican or Democrat — can win, the other party either doesn’t run a candidate or puts up a sacrificial lamb to fill ballot space.
Party bosses will be scouring their districts looking for sacrificial lambs in the coming months. That’s because state law allows the political parties to put a candidate on the ballot if no candidate files for the primary.
So, after the March primary, the numbers may improve somewhat in terms of races contested on paper. But they won’t change in terms of races contested in reality.
Gerrymandering has been the subject of considerable political and legal discussion in recent years. Some states have actually decided to do away with the process and put the map-drawing in the hand of a bipartisan group directed to draw fair maps.
The powers that be killed a similar plan that would have allowed Illinois voters to decide whether to amend the state constitution in a way that would have stripped legislators of the authority to draw their own districts. They prefer the corrupt status quo that rewards them instead of a healthy political process that serves the public.
Individual legislators, of course, still can be pressured by the public to put a “fair map” amendment on next year’s ballot, and it’s our fervent hope that an aroused public will do so.
In the meantime, real democracy, at least concerning the state legislature, will remain a bad practical joke pulled on the voters by their selfless public servants in Springfield.