Another chink in the “I-didn’t-do-nothing-wrong” armor of a former governor.
The charge was “moral turpitude,” and the individual charged with that offense didn’t bother to contest the allegation.
So it’s just a matter of time before the law license of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is formally rescinded.
That’s the bottom line of a hearing held this week by the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission, an arm of the Illinois Supreme Court that disciplines lawyers who run afoul of the law and the rules.
The hearing panel almost assuredly will recommend revocation, a finding that almost assuredly will be affirmed, ultimately, by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Blagojevich didn’t bother to attend the ARDC hearing, which was held in Chicago. The ARDC’s case against him was based on Blagojevich’s multiple corruption convictions during his tenure as governor.
True to his character, Blagojevich, through his attorney, didn’t deny everything, but did insist that the criminal case against his client was much ado about nothing. As his lawyer Sheldon Sorosky put it, Blagojevich’s misconduct was “meager, meager forms of corruption.”
The license revocation hardly matters. Blagojevich never really practiced law, carrying out a short stint in traffic court while an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County.
Then he was on to bigger and better things, like the “meager, meager forms of corruption” that landed him in prison for eight years before President Donald Trump’s controversial commutation.