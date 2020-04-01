The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on our country.
Remember the old joke that it’s always darkest just before ... things get even worse.
Well, it’s not a joke in the sense that it’s funny. In fact, circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are growing increasingly grim as both the public-health and economic fallout it’s spreading grow increasingly worse.
Things looked bad enough when people had the hope that the problem might start to subside around April 12 — Easter. That date has been moved back to April 30. But the fact is that the nation is staring into an open-ended uncertainty.
Hope springs eternal, but reality rules the day.
The numbers of potential cases and deaths are all over the place, as is often the case when experts are making educated guesses and providing multiple scenarios about things that may — or may not — happen.
But some of the numbers that have been released are not estimates.
For example, New York, for reasons that have not been determined, appears to be ground zero in this country for the pandemic. Officials there report more than 67,000 cases, nearly 10 times as many as the second-ranking state — California, with 7,400.
Other high-population states are in the 5,000-to-6,000 range. Illinois is reporting 5,000-plus; Pennsylvania, 4,000-plus; New Jersey, 6,600-plus; Washington state, 5,100-plus.
Smaller states appear hardly be touched. Arkansas is at 500-plus cases. Then there is Kentucky (400-plus), Oklahoma (400-plus), Oregon (400-plus), New Mexico (200-plus), North Dakoka (200-plus) South Dakota (100-plus) and Wyoming (95).
Where we are matters, but what matters even more is where the coronavirus is going and how medical officials in the 50 states are going to stop the increases in new cases and start to bring the number down to levels that are manageable enough to allow life to return to normal.
For the time being, there’s little to no evidence of that happening.
Indeed, the country appears to be in coronavirus war mode, marshaling the medical resources that are necessary to wage an effective fight against the pandemic. As is the case in all wars, it takes time to produce the weapons for those on the front lines — brave and committed personnel who will use them.
While that process unfolds, the public discourse is dominated by daily reports of new cases that feed a growing nervousness.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for example, just reported a coronavirus death at the maximum-security prison in Stateville. Given how prisoners are held, that raises the distinct possibility that the virus will spread through the inmate population there.
Pritzker’s concern is one reason why he announced the state will not be accepting inmates who have been sentenced to state prison from the county jails where they are now held.
That apparently poses a big problem for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who complained bitterly about Pritzker’s action.
But as more time passes, the Pritzker policy will complicate life at other, smaller county jails, like the ones in Champaign, Vermilion, Macon and McLean counties.
The question on everyone’s mind, of course, is how long this can go on, and further, how much damage to the economy will be caused by this open-ended freezing in place.
The sad fact is that there’s a dual threat to public health, one caused by the virus and the other caused by the shutdown of economic activity that has the potential to destroy untold numbers of people’s financial status.
Businesses that have been wrecked won’t be coming back, and neither will their employees.
If there was ever a time for people to pray, to cross their fingers, to find a four-leaf clover or simply to hope for the best, this is it.