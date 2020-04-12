Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.