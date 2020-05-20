The swell lot of thieves in Springfield are dressing for the part.
The Illinois General Assembly gets back to work today, if one can call it that.
The setting will be somewhat different. The 118 members of the House of Representatives will meet at the Bank of Springfield Center, which has enough space for a convention, while the 59-member Senate will meet in its usual digs in the Capitol.
House Speaker Michael Madigan has redrafted the dress code to conform with coronavirus pandemic fashion requirements. No black tie and tails, but face masks will be de rigueur. Those who do not submit will be given the bum’s rush, although Madigan did not exactly put it that way.
“Staff and members of the public not observing the rules will be asked to leave the premises immediately,” stated the Velvet Hammer.
If all goes as planned, legislators will pass a budget during a three-day session and then get out of town. But the budget won’t be easy — the main challenge legislators face is passing one while escaping responsibility for passing one.
Times were hard before the pandemic hit. Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a $42 billion deficit-ridden budget that he papered over to hide all the red ink. But the pandemic and the economic lockdown Pritzker imposed to limit its spread have destroyed the state’s economy, causing a huge decline in state revenue.
That’s going to require budget cuts that won’t be easy to hide, and legislators just hate to take political heat from the many interest groups out there for cutting spending. Perhaps that’s why they sent up a trial balloon that the governor immediately shot down.
The word was out that legislators might be amenable to passing a lump-sum budget, allotting a potful of cash that the governor could allocate as he sees fit. That’s just another way of saying to Pritzker, “You figure it out, and you take the blame.”
The governor, not being a dummy, said no.
In an earlier editorial, The News-Gazette speculated there would be few profiles in political courage on display at the House and Senate. But we didn’t expect that our suspicions would be confirmed before the bodies went into session.
While the Democrats are trying to escape public blame, the Republicans are seeking to pull a fast one. The effort is as equally futile and political as the lump-sum budget.
Republicans say they intend to propose that legislators take Pritzker’s much-loved progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution off the fall ballot. They see the measure as a way to highlight the Democrats’ interest in boosting revenue through income-tax increases. Not gonna happen.
Pritzker and the Democrats view their effort to repeal the flat-tax mandate in the state constitution as the all-purpose solution to Illinois’ tax and spending problems. While not being the miracle cure they envision it to be, a progressive income tax would allow Madigan, Pritzker & Co. maximum flexibility to generate new revenues by fiddling endlessly with tax rates. Republicans know that, and they know they’ll lose if the measure ever is put to a vote. But that’s not their point.
There will be lots of other things to talk about but only a handful of things to do. Given the atmosphere, however, the visuals will be compelling because of their peculiarity. Everything else will be standard-issue legislative sausage-making.