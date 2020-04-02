The state of Illinois is in an economic state of confusion.
People are growing increasingly spooked by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re right to do so.
The country and the state are in uncharted territory as a consequence of simply pulling the plug on most economic activity. What’s the result so far?
It’s too early to tell, contends University of Illinois economics Professor Fred Giertz.
Every month for the past 25 years, Giertz has produced an economic flash index derived from receipts from sales, personal-income and corporate-income taxes in the state. Viewing that information in its totality provides valuable information about the strength — or weakness — of the economy.
But given the current confusion caused by the economic shutdown, including extensions in deadlines for making tax payments to the government, Giertz won’t be publishing his flash index this month.
The explanation for his decision is hardly encouraging.
“The saying ‘It’s different this time’ is almost always wrong. But this time, it’s accurate,” he said. “The economic effects of the suddenness and severity of the current crisis are unprecedented and will take some time to understand fully.”
Giertz, like many economists, is predicting major adverse consequences from the current shutdown, the more damage the longer it lasts.
“The sudden, unprecedented near-shutdown of economic activity from the coronavirus is clearly causing huge, but as yet unmeasured, economic damage,” he said.
As a general rule, people know when times are good and when they aren’t. Giertz’s flash index puts the meat on the bones of people’s suppositions. The nation and state are flirting with economic disaster, a circumstance that is getting so bad it’s a major challenge to measure.