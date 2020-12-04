There’s more work to do, but state officials have made a big dent in solving a severe public-safety problem.
Good news emanating from Springfield has been rare for months now, but the Illinois State Police changed that grim reality this week.
The agency announced that it has made good progress in reducing the severe backlog of DNA cases awaiting scientific review.
A March 2019 backlog of 9,289
DNA cases has been cut to 4,857 as of Nov. 30, 2020.
The existing backlog, of course, is still way too high. But it’s a far cry from what it once was. More important, the numbers indicate that the backlog will continue to fall in the face of the resources and policy changes state police have put in place.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, quite justifiably, that he is “encouraged by the 48 percent reduction in forensic cases and will continue to support ISP’s work to bring victims and their loved ones a step closer to justice.”
State police Director Brendan Kelly called the improvements “real and significant” but emphasized that his agency will not be satisfied “until all victims can trust that the cause of justice will be advanced and not delayed by forensics.”
The two men’s references to crime victims touches on the seriousness of the problem. When the results of DNA testing are delayed — whether for weeks, months or even years — criminal cases cannot be prosecuted.
But that doesn’t just leave victims frustrated, it’s also a problem for individuals charged or suspected of committing a crime. No one should forget that DNA evidence is a valuable tool in both implicating a suspect in a crime and clearing one.
But it’s not just the reduction in the number of cases that is important.
State police officials said the “average age” of DNA cases waiting review has been reduced from 247 days in May 2019 to 110 days in 2020; that the number of DNA cases older than a year has fallen from 1,059 in January to 280 in November 2020; and that the number of backlogged DNA cases involving sexual assaults was cut from 1,059 in January to 280 in November.
The improved numbers are not just the result of throwing more manpower at the problem but also of more effective techniques. State police said they have deployed “technology to assist in the reduction of backlog and turnaround times, implemented laboratory accountability measures, robotics, Rapid DNA, (and) Lean Six-Sigma efficiencies” to produce better results.
Evidence generated by DNA is pretty much bulletproof. Just as important, scientific methods of examining DNA evidence continue to advance.
The people of Illinois were rightly disturbed by reports of the backlog that made big news in early 2019. It’s good to see their concerns allayed by the state’s energetic and effective response to this serious problem.