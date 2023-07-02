Digging out of a self-made hole is a long-term struggle.
State Comptroller Susana Mendoza recently made another in a series of substantial deposits in Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund.
The $200 million addition brings the total up to a record of roughly $2 billion. That’s a long way from the $48,000 on account in 2018.
Mendoza said the cash on reserve will “prepare the state for potential downturns in the future.”
She is to be congratulated on her commitment to ensuring that Illinois at least tries to right its listing fiscal ship. But before people break out the champagne and start celebrating, it’s important to remember just how weak Illinois’ long-term finances are and what it will take to get the state where it needs to be.
The amount now in reserve is enough to run the state for about two weeks.
Of course, reserve funds like this are not intended to fund the state’s general operating budget. They are, generally speaking, intended to be used to address cash-flow problems and/or provide a bridge between revenue estimates that do not meet expectations.
Nonetheless, it’s clear that, in context of the $50 billion-plus state budget, a couple billion dollars, while helpful to have available, is not a cure-all.
Mendoza plans to keep adding to the fund, and she should. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends having sufficient cash set aside to run the state for 60 days — $8.3 billion for the 2024 fiscal year budget of $50 billion-plus.
That number may be excessively cautious. If one could read the future, one would know.
Considering where Illinois was just a few years ago, circumstances have vastly improved. But Illinois remains in the beginning stage of a long and costly effort to regain solid financial footing, and there’s always the potential of serious trouble ahead.
That’s why it’s important to note that a recent report by S&P Global Ratings that rising public pension costs pose a growing threat to the state’s fiscal year.
Emphasis should be placed on the word “growing,” because the current threat to state finances already is serious.
Illinois’ five public pension funds are cumulatively underfunded by roughly $140 billion. Further, the underfunding continues to grow even though the state devoted roughly 20 percent of its operating budget to the pensions.
Why does it grow? While the sums deposited are huge, they do not add up to an amount actuaries say are necessary.
“Costs will keep rising because contributions are significantly short of meaningful funding progress, plans are poorly funded, and the Illinois Pension Code allows plans to use assumptions and methodologies that defer costs,” S&P warned.
The problem recently became more severe when a financial consultant reported that pensions for Tier 2 employees (those hired post 2010) are insufficient to meet federal guidelines and require additional funding to at least meet Social Security benefit levels. That price tag is an additional estimated $5.6 billion.
Creating a further burden is the cost of retiree health care, which will go up for a variety of reasons that include inflation.
Illinois’ stated legislative goal is to reach 90 percent funding by 2045. It’s just 44 percent now.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made it one of his priorities to ameliorate Illinois’ myriad of financial woes, and he deserves credit for the progress he’s made. But Illinois has been, is now and will remain under deep financial pressure for a long time.