The face of the Champaign County judiciary is dramatically changing.
Residents of Champaign County and the Sixth Judicial Circuit are witnessing a changing of the guard vis a vis the judges who preside in local courtrooms.
Two openings will be filled by election in November. The other two will be filled by temporary appointments made by state Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman that are followed by elections in 2022.
Turnover in the judiciary is inevitable, but turnover on this scale is regrettable.
How regrettable remains to be seen.
But it’s beyond dispute there’s a lot of institutional memory and legal talent on the way out the door.
That’s why the voters and Garman must deliberate carefully when they make their choices, because electing or appointing someone who is less than the best available can have long-term negative consequences.
The two judicial seats to be filled by election are those of the already-retired Judge Michael Jones and the retiring Judge Thomas Difanis.
Jones held a resident circuit judge position, meaning he was initially elected and then retained only by Champaign County voters.
Difanis was elected by voters in all six counties in the circuit (Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt).
The other two circuit judge positions that will be vacated are held by Jeffrey Ford, whose retirement is effective March 25, and Heidi Ladd, who is leaving July 1.
Both hold resident circuit judge posts.
Garman announced this week that she will accept applications up to Feb. 18. Then she and members of her advisory committee will review them.
Forms and instructions are available on the Illinois Supreme Court’s website.
Garman said that prospective appointees must commit to running for the office in the 2022 election.
In the past, Garman’s appointees have been up to snuff, so there’s no reason to think her appointees won’t be this time as well.
Nonetheless, it’s important to remind both her as well as the voters of the important qualifications applicants must have.
Obviously, they include legal ability and impeccable character. Equally important, however, is a strong judicial temperament.
Judges are not kings who throw orders about and run roughshod over lawyers and litigants.
They must balance the necessity of maintaining the proper control of their courtrooms while, at the same time, being the most polite person in the room.
A sense of humor is also required.
A sense of self-importance should be disqualifying.
It’s impossible to over-emphasize how important it is to have quality people in these positions.
Not only do they exercise great power and discretion, but they hold what essentially are lifetime positions.
Sure, elected circuit judges serve six-year terms before they run for re-election on a retention basis.
But history shows that judges are almost always retained, whether they should be or not.
That’s why voters bear a heavy responsibility to study the skills, personalities and professional backgrounds of the circuit judge candidates running in the March primary election and the November general election.