Every little bit helps. Or does it?
It’s not just the price of a gallon of gasoline that is rising — $4, $5, $6 and up — so are the tempers of cash-strapped motorists tired of spending anywhere from $50 to $100 a fill-up and the blood pressure of Biden administration officials.
That’s why on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a three-month suspension of the federal gasoline tax — 18.4 cents per gallon — and reportedly will ask states to take similar measures. Congress would have to approve the move.
On a $50 purchase of 10 gallons at $5 per gallon, that would amount to a savings of $1.80. That’s hardly a munificent sum, but in today’s market, motorists will take their savings wherever they find it and in any amount they can get.
The question is whether Biden’s contemplated gas-tax holiday will get him the political relief that he’s pursuing. Frankly, it’s hardly to see how it would because angry consumers will not be mollified by a modest savings on a large gasoline bill that may or may not be forthcoming.
Some critics suggest service stations might not pass the savings on to consumers, and who would really know if they did or did not.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking the same approach by delaying for six months a scheduled July 1 gas-tax increase of about 2 cents a gallon. But Pritzker faces a much more friendly political climate than Biden.
Reasonably popular, Pritzker is running for re-election in a solid Democratic state against a divided GOP. Biden’s poll numbers are in the tank, and he’s burdened by a number of problematic issues, not just high gasoline prices, that set the stage for a dismal midterm election in November.
Further, it’s not just a matter of Biden allowing consumers to save $2 on a fill-up. His tax holiday would come at a cost. Estimates are that it could deprive the Highway Trust Fund of $10 billion that it uses to pay for transportation infrastructure.
As if that is not enough, it’s not just the cost of gasoline that is going up.
His spending programs have spawned an inflation breakout — roughly 8 percent — that is driving up costs everywhere, and here’s the killer: Those who remember the inflation of the late 1970s and early 1980s know there’s no fast and easy fix. Back then, the public endured years of “stagflation,” a stagnant economy combined with price inflation.
It represented the worst of both worlds. Many people today should consider it a blessing that they have no personal experience with those brutal economic times, but a replay may be headed our way.
Biden officials foreshadowed that ugliness when they recently stated that a recession is not necessarily “inevitable.” That’s hardly a show of confidence.
At any rate, gasoline prices are right in the middle of this economic mess. The only real solution is to increase supply. But that’s not on the Biden agenda.