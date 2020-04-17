Sold as a measure aimed strictly at the super-rich, it’s increasingly clear that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax plan will reach far beyond that limited group to the middle class.
A recession bordering on a depression is an odd time to be arguing for an income-tax increase, removing money from people’s pockets being considered a good way to put an even bigger drag on a desperately needed recovery.
But as Gov. J.B. Pritzker surveyed the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, both he and his backers of his proposed constitutional amendment to create a progressive income plan — one replacing the current flat-tax mandate — contended that it’s just what the doctor ordered to generate a big increase in state income-tax revenues.
“I would argue, in a way, that we may need it now more than ever,” Pritzker said.
On cue, a pro-progressive-tax-increase spokesman echoed the governor’s words in a press release.
“Without the Fair Tax, the budget shortfall in fiscal year 2021 would be even greater, making it more difficult to get our state back on track,” said Quentin Fulks, chairman of Pritzker’s Vote Yes For Fairness committee. “... Our current tax system is outdated and fundamentally unfair, burdening the middle and lower-income families who are suffering most from this crisis. The Fair Tax will set this right, while ensuring 97 percent of Illinoisans see no tax increase or receive a tax cut.”
That may sound good to some people, but a little skepticism is in order.
Sold as a means of giving regular folks a tax cut — a teeny, tiny one — and sticking it to “millionaires and billionaires” Pritzker insists should pay more, the progressive income tax, as proposed, would raise rates on upper-income earners.
But Pritzker’s own estimate of the new revenue it would generate — $1.2 billion — doesn’t come close to making up for the collapse in state revenues caused by the economic freeze the governor put in place as a means of controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
So where will he get the additional revenue Pritzker requires to support his spending plans?
The answer is obvious. If the progressive income tax passes in November — it needs a supermajority of 60 percent support to take effect — Pritzker and legislators will have the authority to fiddle endlessly with tax rates. That means they could raise taxes on upper-income earners through the roof a la California, which imposed a top rate of 13.3 percent on its highest income earners.
But there’s only so much revenue to be gained from going after the economic elite because there are not enough super-wealthy from whom to generate extra income-tax revenue.
There are, however, plenty of middle-income earners, assuming the ongoing economic freeze doesn’t destroy the economy, and that’s where Pritzker and legislators will have to go to get the revenue they desire. Again, consider California, where an individual earning $57,284 pays a 9.3 percent tax rate.
There are no ifs, ands or buts about it — the middle class is where the money is, or perhaps once was. Middle-class earners have it, and Pritzker wants it.
Illinois voters will have to make a tough decision on whether to accede to the governor’s position. For many people, it won’t be an easy one given the circumstances.