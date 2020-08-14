President Donald Trump’s gimmick to defer payroll-tax payments — not to eliminate them — is being met with little enthusiasm.
President Donald Trump last week issued a memorandum to defer payroll-tax obligations, essentially telling the Treasury Department to stop collecting the 6.2 percent workers’ share of the tax that helps fund Social Security and Medicare.
It’s been an ongoing goal of the president to eliminate the tax, although Congress and others have been far less warm to the idea, primarily because it is seen as a threat to the stability of Social Security.
Democrats immediately latched on to that argument, running ads in Florida that accused Trump of “directing funding cuts for Social Security.”
The president said he wants to fund Social Security and Medicare out of general funds, but that would make the entitlements’ existence even more risky, removing their guaranteed funding stream and lumping them in with annual budgeting and the threat of government shutdowns and the like.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he was concerned about the political optics of the Trump plan, which has been resisted by Congress for months.
The payroll-tax cut also has a limited impact as an economic stimulus because it applies only to those who are employed. It does nothing for those who are unemployed or underemployed because of the global economic slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most Americans, economists say, would be better off with another direct payment like the one they got earlier this year.
Finally, the payroll-tax cut has created a number of logistical problems for employers, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing concern about how the plan would be implemented and how employers would be liable.
“As taxpayers delve further into this” executive order, the chamber wrote, “questions arise about how to apply this in other situations, such as where employees have fluctuating salaries or receive bonuses; where employees are employed for a short term, such as with seasonal holiday workers; and where employees leave employment prior to the end of the deferral period. The uncertainty raised by these issues, as well as myriad other issues not enumerated here, only exacerbates the challenges faced by payroll processors and compliance departments who are already struggling to implement this (executive order) in an extremely short period of time.”
Like many other aspects of the president’s governing style, the payroll-tax cut seems ill-advised and politically and constitutionally questionable. If it is meant to boost the economy, it has limited effect. But if it is meant to sow confusion and political chaos, it is on target.