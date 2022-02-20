Big problems require big solutions.
Elected officials in Illinois have hit upon a number of ideas on how to address the state’s serious public-pension financial problems.
One they’re currently pursuing appears counterintuitive — borrowing money to save money.
That approach can work, and state officials say it is — but to what extent is under serious debate.
Illinois’ five state pension systems — teachers, university employees, state employees, judges and legislators — are underfunded by an estimated $130 billion. That means the funds’ financial obligations to current and future retirees exceed their assets by a wide margin.
Four years ago, they hit on the idea of reducing those obligations by offering buyouts to encourage pension fund members to withdraw from the system. In other words, they hope that by offering members a big lump payment, they can persuade them to leave and thereby reduce the systems’ long-term obligations.
Having borrowed $1 billion in 2018 to fund the buyouts, legislators are considering — and probably will — borrow another $1 billion to finance more buyouts.
Proponents in both parties contend that the first round of buyouts has saved the state $1.4 billion in pension debt. That is a lot of money in total, but not much in the context of the overall $130 billion pension hole.
An analyst for Fitch rating service, Eric Kim, summed it up by saying the buyouts “chip away at a much larger problem” by using debt to fight debt.
State Rep. Mark Batnick was quoted as saying the strength of the buyout plan is that it transforms “variable” costs with “fixed” ones.
If the state’s numbers are correct, there obviously is a financial benefit to the buyout plans. But two Illinois Policy Institute budget analysts — Adam Schuster and Patrick Andriesen — contend no one should get overly excited about its potential.
For starters, they suggest the appeal of buyouts is limited as demonstrated by the fact that there is more than $200 million in buyout money still available in the 2018 proposal. Assuming pension fund members are aware of this 4-year-old proposal, how can anyone be confident that more people are waiting in the wings to sign up?
Second, they say, state officials have over-estimated the amount of money that would be saved. What was estimated to be $1.6 billion in long-term pension cost savings is now put at $1 billion.
Finally, they contend that the allure of one-time buyouts might not be in the best long-term interests of financially unsophisticated pension fund members seeking immediate financial relief.
The original buyout plans for Tier 1 and Tier 2 pension members call for a buyout payment equal to 60 percent of their present value of accrued benefits. A second sweetened plan available only to Tier 1 members upped the buyout ante to 70 percent.
There is certainly no harm in the state taking the buyout route, although those considering it need to consult financial experts to determine how advisable it would be to accept it.
But the bigger picture reveals that the state is taking what can only be considered baby steps in its effort to deal with a gigantic problem that is severely complicating the state’s ability to fund its core obligations.