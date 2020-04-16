It’s hard to know where to begin when calculating the extent of the damage to the country caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
With the national economy — by design — in the deep freeze as a means of addressing the coronavirus pandemic, business owners and their now out-of-work employees are desperate to return to something approaching normality.
Nowhere is that more obvious than in the world of Major League Baseball, where Commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to salvage whatever he can of the 2020 season and the many, many millions of dollars in revenue that go with it.
Hence, it’s been suggested that MLB’s 30 teams could relocate to Arizona and play in stadiums without fans present. At the same time, the players — when not playing — would live in isolation in hotels and motels.
“We have the hotel space that is here. We all want to make certain that the metrics and the data are proper before we’re able to go forward, but I think two words that would allow the country and the state of Arizona to know that things were headed back to normal would be: “Play ball!” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
Ducey’s stance is perfectly understandable — he’s trying to make up some of what’s been lost by his state’s economy and create a little bit of excitement in the midst of the drudgery of the economic lockdowns that have trapped millions of people in their homes.
MLB officials, like Ducey, also are trying to make up some of the economic losses they have sustained and will continue to suffer as a consequence of the shutdown of national life, including sports of all kinds. Even if fans would not be allowed to attend the Arizona games, the contests would provide television programming that would generate revenue.
But, economics aside, what of the idea itself of playing in empty ballparks by players held in isolation away from family and friends?
Does that prospect warm the cockles of the average baseball fan’s heart?
It’s hard to see how it would. Indeed, the whole concept is so antiseptic — remember, that’s the intent — as to appear at first glance to be uninteresting in the extreme.
Some die-hards might argue that it would be better than nothing, and perhaps it would, assuming that all the logistics could be worked out.
Further, if that’s how MLB, sports-broadcasting media and Arizona officials want to address this horrendous situation — the pandemic and all of its consequences — they are free to do so because it’s their choice and no one else’s.
But it’s hard to imagine the average fan being impressed.
Some ships can’t be salvaged, and it may well be that all or much of this baseball season — the traditional harbinger of summer — will be lost. That would be a shame. Of course, the whole coronavirus pandemic has been an epic public-health and economic disaster that has millions of Americans licking their wounds and praying for this nightmarish experience to come to an end.