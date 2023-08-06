Another swing and miss by state’s rulers.
Illinois politicians are in a dither over a vexing, but irrelevant, question stemming from legislation Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed into law.
Are illegal immigrants allowed to become police officers in Illinois?
The quick answer is no. But it’s more complicated than that, thanks to conflicting federal and state legislation and ill-informed comments from the political class.
Indeed, Pritzker went ballistic this week when asked about claims by some that the new law will allow “illegal immigrants to become police officers, giving non-citizens the power to arrest citizens in our state.”
“No sane state would allow foreign nationals to arrest their citizens; this is madness,” said U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
Pritzker angrily responded that he was “tired of the right wing twisting these things.”
“They put it out on Facebook, they tell lies. They attack based upon those lies. They’re perpetuating lies,” he said in part. “So there are people out there that think that we’re just allowing anybody to become a police officer; that’s just not accurate.”
The new one-paragraph law states that Illinois law-enforcement agencies may hire as a law officer any person “who is not a citizen of the United States” if that person “is legally authorized under federal law to work in the United States,” “is authorized under federal law to obtain, carry, or purchase or otherwise possess a firearm” or is “an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) process and is authorized under federal law to obtain, carry, or purchase or otherwise possess a firearm.”
It’s the third group — DACA recipients, adults brought illegally to this country as children by their parents — that gives rise to the fallacious claim that illegal immigrants can become police officers in Illinois.
Under Illinois law, they could become police officers, at least theoretically. But legislative proponents approached their responsibilities in a characteristically sloppy manner and didn’t know the limits of their authority.
DACA recipients — described by federal statute as those “illegally or unlawfully in the United States” — are specifically prohibited by federal law from owning firearms — see 18 U.S.C. Section 922 (g), (5), (A). Their “lawful presence” under DACA is distinct from their unlawful immigration status.
Noting that statute, lawyer Parvis Malakoutis, who gives YouTube lectures on immigration issues, says the status clearly states illegal immigrants like DACA recipients “may not possess firearms.”
Immigration skeptics at the the conservative Center for Immigration Studies said the same thing. Referring to the Illinois law, analyst Elizabeth Jacobs concluded that “neither supporters nor opponents of the measure seem to understand that DACA recipients with work authorization but no lawful immigration status are prohibited from possessing firearms.”
That federal statute disposes of the illegal-immigrants-working-as-police-officers political issue.
But what of the public-policy issue? The legislation allowing non-citizens to become police officers passed in the Senate and House with substantial support.
Local Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose called it a “fundamentally bad idea,” and it might be. But talent comes in many forms from many places, and this law may be of some minimal benefit.
Of no benefit whatsoever was sloppy research that went into a piece of legislation few in Illinois seem to understand.