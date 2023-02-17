Short-term thinking could lead to long-term problems, but that’s the way the game is played.
Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in the U.S. House have unofficially reached a tentative agreement on the twin issues of Social Security and Medicare.
Each party will use it as a political club to try to beat the other but otherwise do nothing to address the financial problems that plague the two venerated programs that benefit older Americans.
That should come as no surprise to those who watched the dust-up at Biden’s State of the Union address. In fact, it’s Politics 101 as practiced under the shadow of the 2024 presidential election year.
The political competition is exacerbated by each party’s lack of trust in the other. Neither party is willing to walk out on a political limb with the other prepared to saw it off.
Nonetheless, there are problems with both programs that are relatively easy to understand — they spend too much and bring in too little.
As economic columnist Rick Newman wrote, there is a “giant looming problem with both programs, which is that they’re unsustainably expensive and the single-largest financial problem the U.S. government faces.”
As Newman noted, math is not an “ideological problem.” Because the dedicated taxes that support both programs no longer work, analysts assert that Medicare will run short of money by 2028 — five years from now — and Social Security by 2034 — 11 years from now.
Politicians, of course, think about next month and next year, not long term. So they see no rush to do anything. At the same time, neither program will collapse when the revenue shortage hits — revenues will still be sufficient to “cover about 80 percent of current costs.”
This is not the first time the president and Congress have confronted potential revenue shortfalls in Social Security/Medicare. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan and Republicans and Democrats in Congress addressed the problem by creating a bipartisan commission to study the issue and make recommendations.
In the end, the commission recommended tax increases as well as modifications that reduced expenditures.
Most notably, the commission recommended raising the full retirement age over a period of time from 65 to 67. Some now suggested raising it again, this time up to 70.
There’s been pushback on that. But if one cannot raise the full retirement age at one end, perhaps it could raise the early retirement age at the other — from 62 to a higher number.
After all, how much sense does it make to encourage people to take early retirement in a program that is overburdened?
There are, of course, other possibilities experts have discussed, ones that will eventually have to be taken seriously.
But now is not the time, even if the seriousness of the issue suggests it should be.
After all, why worry about 2028 (Medicare) or 2035 (Social Security) when everyone in Washington, D.C., is consumed by 2024?