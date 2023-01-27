Protecting legitimate government secrets must be a priority for the president and Congress.
It may well be impossible to set personalities aside, but it’s time for a dispassionate discussion of the obvious problems surrounding the unauthorized possession of classified documents.
First, there was controversy over former President Donald Trump’s fight to keep secret documents, a discussion that boiled over into an FBI raid on his Florida residence to conduct a search.
While that probe continues to play itself out — an independent prosecutor was appointed to investigate Trump — there has been news concerning a series of discoveries of classified documents at current President Joe Biden’s residences. Some were found in his garage, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a second independent counsel for Biden.
Finally, there’s former Vice President Mike Pence. Reportedly concerned about the Trump/Biden documents, he ordered an examination of records at his Indiana home. Sure enough, the searchers found classified material and turned it over to the National Archives.
Since there’s been no disclosure about what exactly those materials involve, it’s difficult to assess the degree of the problem that’s been exposed.
But there are mostly certain issues that range from the over-classification of documents to outright national-security-affecting irresponsibility.
That’s why U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was correct when he said he’s not as interested in assigning blame as he is in fixing the problem.
Multiple departments and agencies — law enforcement, national intelligence and even the Food & Drug Administration — possess authority to label documents “confidential,” “secret” and “top secret.”
Literally millions of government employees with security clearances have access to them, including roughly 4,000 presidential employees.
There are strict rules concerning access. But it seems clear there’s an informal system of dispersal that has generated a dangerous laxity in how secret materials are handled.
In Washington, D.C., unauthorized leaks are a fact of life. Bureaucrats, partisans in presidential administrations and members and staffers in Congress routinely disclose sensitive materials to serve their policy goals.
The whole process appears to be massive, politicized and unorganized and involves too many people who make up the rules as they go along.
This problem is decades old. But how big is it?
One major leak scandal involved the illegal disclosure of the Pentagon Papers during the Nixon administration that outlined a secret history of the Vietnam War. Their disclosure embarrassed many, but hardly undermined national security.
There have been numerous similar disclosures since then that were actually harmful to the nation’s defense and security status.
So what really is involved here? Government officials have shown a propensity to classify as “secret” anything that might be embarrassing. Then again, there are real secrets that must be zealously protected.
An honest, dispassionate review is required to separate one from the other and protect what needs to be protected. That may be asking a lot in the current political environment. But, as Graham acknowledged, it’s a problem that ought not be ignored.