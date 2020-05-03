Desperate times call for desperate measures, so the people say.
How do ordinary people feel about the coronavirus lockdown that’s been put in place across the nation — some states more locked down than others?
Most people — obviously not the would-be golfers — are taking it in stride, apparently accepting the apocalyptic infection and mortality predictions and ready to hunker down for the duration.
That’s what a poll conducted by the Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States at Northeastern University, Harvard and Rutgers showed.
The consortium conducted its 50-state survey between April 17 and 26, polling the opinions of 22,912 individuals across all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
It’s important to remember that public opinion polls are snapshots in time, capable of revealing public sentiment, that shift as time passes and events intervene that reshape sentiments.
Still, they are valuable and, for the most part, accurate.
The results for Illinois shows that public support for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s social and economic lockdown is overwhelming.
The poll showed that 93 percent of respondents either approve or strongly approve of the stay-at-home order. Just 7 percent disapprove or strongly disapprove.
At the same time, the poll shows that 85 percent support the closing of most businesses while 16 percent disapprove or strongly disapprove.
The results were similar when people were asked about the closing of schools and cancellation of sports and entertainment events.
Those numbers reveal that when people are scared enough, they’ll support almost anything that’s pitched as a public health measure.
It is, of course, one thing to support limiting restaurants to provide carryout services only for customers — 90 percent of respondents favor that restriction.
But it’s quite another to support allowing the governor to “track people’s cellphone location to find out who was in contact with a sick person” — 51 percent support that highly intrusive measure.
There’s also the matter of restricting travel to the U.S. by residents of foreign countries. That makes perfect sense given the extent to which the coronavirus has affected other countries. But how about restricting people’s travel within the U.S.?
The governor of Michigan barred that state’s residents from traveling from one home they owned to another home they owned. That appears not only to be a breach of common sense but personal freedom. But 87 percent of respondents support “restricting travel within the U.S.”
What many people really mean when they respond to these polls is that they support these kinds of restrictions upon their neighbors, but not themselves.
Further, expressing approval for a general statement — restricting travel within the U.S. — is quite different from a specific prohibition like restricting travel across town or state to see friends or family.
One response was particularly interesting, gauging how people perceive the thoughts and actions of other people.
A solid majority of respondents — 53 percent — said ordinary people “across the country” are “not taking the outbreak seriously enough.” Just 12 percent said people are “overreacting.”
This kind of mind-reading is interesting, but not necessarily instructive.
The good news for Pritzker is that 69 percent of Illinoisans either approve or strongly approve of his statewide lockdown, one that will extend through May.
If patience is wearing thin on the part of some people, it’s clearly not wearing thin on the part of most people.
What will be interesting is that poll taken a year from now — when, presumably, fears have abated and emotions have calmed.
Looking back, what will people say about the coronavirus pandemic? They will know a lot more then about what was done and what should and shouldn’t have been done.