Even if the devices were worth anything — and they’re not — they are more trouble than they are worth.
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, wiped away tears this week when he pleaded guilty to bribery and tax-evasion charges in federal court.
Just as he was genuinely pleased to take payoffs totaling more than $250,000, the veteran politician was equally chagrined at having been caught, as well he should have been. Karma can be a real bummer.
But just as it is important to catch and punish the crooked politicians in Illinois, it’s equally important to consider what Sandoval was doing and why and then reconsider whether he even should have had the option to depart from the path of virtue.
Sandoval acted as the legislative “protector” of the red-light-camera business. It’s a smarmy business that purports to provide enhanced public safety by recording cars that go through stoplights and stop signs without stopping.
In fact, what it almost always does is photograph vehicles that slow to a near halt at a stop sign and then proceed without coming to a complete stop. Motorists are fined $100 for a most minor transgression and given no real chance to defend themselves.
It’s a great business for the Cook County municipalities that installed the cameras, the red-light-camera operators themselves and the sleazy politicians who often profit from this disgusting exercise in faux traffic enforcement.
And it really is a disgusting business. Why? Because it’s about extracting those $100 payments from as many motorists as often as possible and has little to nothing to do with public safety.
The Chicago Tribune reported extensively a couple years ago about Sandoval’s energetic efforts to persuade the Illinois Department of Transportation to allow two red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace.
The Tribune also commissioned a study on the safety claims made by proponents of red-light cameras. The study showed that “Chicago’s red-light cameras fail to deliver the dramatic safety benefits” former Mayor Rahm Emanuel cited as justification for having the cameras in Chicago.
The study found that Chicago’s red-light-camera program, the largest in the nation, led to an increase in some types of injury-causing crashes while decreasing others.
So it was a wash safety-wise, but a big casino dollar-wise.
Proof that the cameras do not work as promised should be sufficient grounds to ban them. The Sandoval corruption case and all that it entails is further grounds for removal.
But money talks, as they say.
That’s why Gov. J.B. Pritzker is talking out of both sides of his mouth about pending legislation to bar these cameras from the state.
“... I will just say this, that I think there should be a robust debate about this question,” he said. “There are some people in law enforcement who will say that red-light cameras can save lives, that they reduce traffic fatalities. There are others who see them only as a way of bilking people who are driving their cars and may make a mistake along the way. So I am open to the question.”
Actually, the question isn’t as difficult as Pritzker suggests. Not only does the program not work as intended, it reeks of bad faith, representing people’s most cynical view that government is just as often the enemy of the public as a friend.
Pritzker’s comments about the nature of the program were similarly unimpressive, bordering on astoundingly naive.
He said it’s “clear that really almost anything can be corrupted by somebody who wants to be corrupt.” Well, yes, of course, but he ignores the fact that the red-light-camera system is inherently corrupt.
If it’s not government officials picking motorists’ pockets to boost governmental revenue, it’s their more-crooked counterparts robbing the public blind.
State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hils, has proposed legislation that would, as of Jan. 1, 2020, ban the cameras in non-home-rule units within the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, St. Clair and Will. Sandoval — the official protector of the red-light industry — helped kill a previous version.
Well, Sandoval’s gone now. It’s time for both the General Assembly to pass this legislation and Pritzker to sign it into law. Red-light cameras are too rotten even for Illinois.