Demagoguery only makes things worse.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on everyone, most certainly on public health. But it’s also affected peoples’ psyche, provoking extreme comments, conspiracy theories and political resentments masquerading as medical decisions.
One could go on and on citing examples.
There was the Springfield teacher who argued that she was willing to lose her job rather than be forced to get a vaccination. It turned out that she had been vaccinated well before her suspension, but carried out the public drama to demonstrate her embrace of personal freedom.
There have been mandates ordered by various elected officials that have been struck down by the courts as unlawful. Many people cheered this autocratic approach, but does society really want public officials in our democratic society to exercise power they do not lawfully possess?
The unvaccinated take up a huge percentage of beds in our hospitals and their intensive care units. But too many pigheaded refuseniks ignore recommendations to be vaccinated, based not on conscientious reasons but their personal and political opinions about the safest route to take.
Clearly, the long-running coronavirus and its horrific consequences — medical, financial and psychological — have undermined our collective judgment.
But there are limits. This week, an Illinois House member from Northbrook who thought he was playing to the gallery with an attack on vaccination skeptics fell flat on his face.
State Rep. Jonathon Carroll’s proposal to deny insurance coverage to unvaccinated people who contract the coronavirus drew news coverage all over the state. He cast his PR move to promote vaccinations as “the responsible thing.”
Getting vaccinated is beneficial. But the word “responsible” didn’t apply to Carroll’s proposed legislation. It’s not responsible to introduce and publicly argue on behalf of a proposal that is clearly illegal.
NPR contacted the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and was told in no uncertain terms that insurance “plans and issuers may not discriminate in eligibility for benefits or coverage based on whether or not an individual obtains a COVID-19 vaccination.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t need a legal opinion to reject the idea.
He said “we want everybody to get vaccinated,” but “we certainly don’t want to penalize people.”
It’s important at all times, but particularly in difficult times like those today, that our elected leaders provide strong, sensible leadership, avoiding extremes in their actions and rhetoric.
Clearly, Carroll’s bogus plan didn’t meet that standard. Indeed, all it did was draw a reaction so hostile that he announced Thursday that he’s dropping what he acknowledged was his “divisive” proposal.
Good idea — it’s too bad he didn’t consider dropping the idea before he proposed it.