The federal government’s new Robin Hood approach to encouraging homeownership needs to be reconsidered.
Homeownership, generally speaking, is a good thing, something to be encouraged by government policies.
But there are obvious pitfalls and questions — just how far do government and financial entities go to encourage homeownership?
After all, one of the key ingredients to the 2008 crash of the housing and banking industries was that too many big loans — liar loans, they were called — were made to people who did not have the means to pay their monthly mortgages.
They defaulted in huge numbers, and the domino effect resulted in one of the epic disasters in American economic history.
Some people, however, never learn. That’s why the Federal Housing Finance Agency came up with new regulations that, to hear the critics describe it, will raise costs for would-be homebuyers who make substantial down payments and have good credit ratings so that those who will make smaller down payments and have lower credit ratings can get a reduction in their loan fees.
The new policy became effective Monday through the agency, the regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Cheapism.com reported that “since most loans in the U.S. go through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, it will affect the majority of mortgages.”
Agency Director Sandra Thompson stated blandly that the new rules will “increase pricing support for purchase borrowers limited by income or wealth” and lead to “minimal” fee changes.
This is a complicated business, made even more complicated by the personal financial situation of would-be buyers.
But Cheapism.com reports that a would-be buyer with a credit score of 659 and borrowing 75 percent of the home’s value will see a fee drop of 45 percent — from 2.75 to 1.5 percent of the loan balance. That’s a reduction of $3,750 on a $300,000 loan.
At the same time, a would-be buyer with a credit score of 740 or higher would see a fee increase of 50 percent — from 0.25 to 0.375 percent.
In other words, Joe pays more in fees so Jack can pay less in fees. That’s a good deal for Jack, not so much for Joe, who finds himself penalized for his sound money management.
The real-estate industry and a score of state treasurers are up in arms over this new approach. But so is someone who might initially be perceived as supporting this kind of social-justice financial maneuver.
David Stevens, who served as commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration under former President Barack Obama, charged that the new fees will “create extreme confusions” and are poorly timed.
He was referring to rising interest rates coinciding with the beginning of a difficult spring real-estate market.
“To do this at the onset of the spring market is almost offensive to the market, consumers and lenders,” he wrote.
In addition to the stated objections, there will unintended consequences. Speculating about how decisions like these affect prices, one critic charged that lower-income borrowers will face higher prices because sellers will recognize they are the beneficiaries of reduced fees.
The public will have to wait to see how this works out. But it would not be the first time that government policies intended to help those at the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum had a perverse opposite effect.