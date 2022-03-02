The resistance of the people of Ukraine to Vladimir Putin’s invasion has been inspiring to the rest of the world.
But the hard reality is that Ukraine’s forces don’t have the resources or the numbers to match Putin’s army. It may be that a long resistance lies ahead.
The opening days of Vladimir Putin’s criminal attack on Ukraine have been humiliating for the Russian strongman and stirring to those in the free world. Putin’s army was unable to merely roll into Ukraine amid flags of surrender. Instead, men took to the streets and used their cars and their bodies to obstruct tanks and trucks. Women and students learned how to assemble Molotov cocktails.
International energy companies, including Shell, BP and Equinor ASA, Norway’s biggest energy company, all announced they were withdrawing from joint ventures with Russia. Volvo, Harley-Davidson and General Motors said they would halt production and sales in Russia. Visa and Mastercard have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network. FedEx and UPS stopped shipments to the country, and European countries banned Russian flights from their airspace. Russia’s national and club soccer teams were suspended indefinitely from international play by the sport’s governing bodies. Economic sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and other countries — even historically neutral Switzerland — froze assets belonging to Russia’s central bank, causing the value of the ruble to tumble.
All of these measures were undertaken to protest Putin’s assault on Ukraine, punish him and his oligarch allies and stir unrest among the Russian citizenry already dubious of a war with Ukraine.
The unfortunate truth is that, so far, Putin appears unfazed. And his forces have upped their level of brutality, targeting civilians rather than military and industrial installations. On Tuesday, the Russian army rained missiles on the central square of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and threatened the capital of Kyiv with an enormous convoy of military vehicles. Nearly 700,000 civilians have fled Ukraine for Poland, Hungary, Moldova and other neighboring countries.
The optimism of Ukraine’s first days at war seems likely to fade with one possible outcome being the installation of a puppet government in Kyiv that will face a determined and well-supplied insurgency while Putin faces an increasingly hostile situation at home. That’s why the economic noose around the Kremlin must continue to be tightened.
In the meantime, the American people can support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries. There’s even a way to contribute to Ukraine’s armed forces. Here’s an incomplete list of agencies providing humanitarian (and other) aid:
- UNICEF, unicef.org/emergencies/conflict-ukraine-pose-immediate-threat-children
- Doctors Without Borders, donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/secure/donate
- Voices of Children, voices.org.ua/en/donat/
- Sunflower of Peace, sunflowerofpeace.com/
- International Committee of the Red Cross, based in Switzerland, icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine
- Save the Children, support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=5751&mfc_pref=T&5751.donation=form1
- International Medical Corps, give.internationalmedicalcorps.org/page/99837/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=DP~UA22~DPLBU2202
- CARE/Ukraine Crisis Fund, my.care.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31067&mfc_pref=T&31067.donation=form1&s_src=172223UCF000
- The National Bank of Ukraine’s fund to aid the nation’s military, bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/perekazati-koshti-dlya-dopomogi-zbroynim-silam-ukrayini-stalo-prostishe