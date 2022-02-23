The Russian autocrat pushed a thick pile of hogwash in building his flimsy case for war with Ukraine.
You needn’t be an accomplished student of world history to know why most Ukrainians want nothing to do with Russian President Vladimir Putin and have little regard for Russia. All one would need to know are the stories, passed down by generations, about how Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin ruthlessly annexed Ukraine and its rich soils to feed hungry Russians after World War I. Peasant farms were plundered, books were banned, churches were destroyed, intellectuals were jailed and put on trial, and millions were killed.
Decades later, when the Soviet Union began to crack, an estimated 300,000 Ukrainians formed a human chain between the capital, Kyiv, and Lviv (about 335 miles) on Jan. 21, 1990, to mark the 71st anniversary of the short-lived unification of Ukraine. A year later, Ukraine again declared its independence, this time from the Soviet Union. In December 1991, the Ukrainian people made it official, voting by more than 90 percent for independence from the Soviet Union.
In 2008, Ukraine asked to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, further breaking from Russia, and even enshrined NATO membership in its constitution with this passage: “The President of Ukraine is the guarantor of the implementation of the state’s strategic course towards full membership of Ukraine in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.”
None of that history was included in Putin’s hourlong recitation of supposed grievances against the Ukrainian government and the NATO alliance. Instead, he revived the Lenin/Stalin fable of a historical Russian-Ukraine alliance, along with the claim that the United States and its European allies had promised not to expand NATO to Russia’s borders. That latter notion once was broached by Secretary of State James Baker to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the waning days of the Cold War, but was quickly withdrawn and never agreed to by the George H.W. Bush administration.
“I may have been a little bit forward on my skis on that, but they changed it and he knew that they changed it,” Baker told the New York Times of his negotiations with Gorbachev.
Putin also conveniently failed to recall that in 1994, the Russian government signed an agreement with the United States and Britain that called on Ukraine to give up 1,900 former Soviet nuclear warheads in exchange for a commitment from Moscow “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine” and “to refrain from the threat or use of force” against the country.
In his slow, steady march toward war with an independent, sovereign Ukraine, Putin has let the entire world see him for what he is: a propagandist with a vast army who is determined to bring bombs, bullets and war back to Europe, much like his brutal predecessors, Lenin and Stalin.
Will the United Nations do anything to stop Putin, or will it again prove itself feeble in the face of an international bully? Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergei Kislitsamay unfortunately may have hit too close to home when he called out both Russia and the U.N. at a security-council meeting Monday. He said Russia was a “virus” for instigating war and chaos for the last eight years and continued: “The United Nations is sick. That’s a matter of fact. It’s been hit by the virus spread by Kremlin.”