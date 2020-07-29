President Donald Trump faces a veto override if he persists in maintaining the status quo.
Big majorities in the U.S. House and, more importantly, the Senate, voted last week to pass a $740 billion military spending bill that includes a policy statement that would remove the names of Confederate generals from 10 military bases in the South.
The Democratic-controlled House approved the measure, 295-125, with majorities of both Democrats and Republicans voting for it. The
three congressmen who represent East Central Illinois — Rodney Davis, John Shimkus and Adam Kinzinger — all supported the spending
bill with the provision. The Senate approved a similar measure, 86-14.
Yet President Donald Trump indicated that he will insist the names of Confederates — men who were opponents of the United States in a bloody civil war that was fought over slavery — continue to be honored on military bases such as Fort Bragg, Fort Lee and Fort Hood.
Renaming the bases is a long-overdue change for an honor that had its roots in indulging the South after the Civil War.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress earlier this month that he was taking a “hard look” at the issue, although it sounded like he already had made up his mind.
“It was an act of treason at the time against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution, and those officers turned their back on their oath,” Milley said of the Confederate leaders.
And he noted that the Army is now about 20 percent Black.
“For those young soldiers that go onto a base — a Fort Hood, a Fort Bragg or a fort wherever named after a Confederate general — they can be reminded that that general fought for the institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors,” Milley said.
There are plenty of military heroes — Black, Hispanic, White, women and men of more recent vintage — who are more representative of this honor and of the nearly 250-year-old principles of the United States.
Yes, it’s a symbolic gesture, but so was the original decision to name the facilities for Confederates. Changing the names now would reflect the nation’s 21st-century values that we should aspire to, including honor, patriotism and equality.