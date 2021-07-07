The conservative member of Congress from Coles County has made a disappointing choice that will define her career and any run for re-election.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a freshman Republican from Oakland, appears to be running for a second term in Congress, although she doesn’t know against whom or in what district. COVID-19 and late 2020 Census data has delayed the process of redrawing Illinois’ congressional districts.
But Miller has made one decision that will help define not only any re-election campaign but her standing as a member of Congress and her fitness for office. She has opted to hold a fundraising event Thursday in Effingham featuring another freshman lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
Of all the Republican officeholders and thoughtful conservatives Miller had to choose from, she opted to appear with one who already has been removed from two important House committees for espousing conspiracy theories and suggesting on social media that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be shot. In the past, she’s made bigoted comments about Jews, Muslims and African Americans.
At the time she had her committee posts removed, Greene expressed regret for some of her more outrageous remarks. Since then, however, she has continued to pick fights with House Democrats, including oddly personal attacks on Democratic Rep. Marie Newman of Chicago, whose congressional office is across from Greene’s. Greene posted a sign outside her office that read, “There are TWO genders,” presumably a message to Newman’s daughter, who is transgender. Greene also allegedly accused one of her colleagues of “supporting terrorists and antifa.”
Miller’s 15th Congressional District is by far the most conservative in Illinois — Donald Trump won it with 72 percent last year — and Greene undoubtedly will be a big draw at Thursday’s event and will help replenish Miller’s campaign treasury.
But in terms of advancing thoughtful conservative values and civility in government, and in finally helping to repel the damaging myth that the election was stolen from Trump, Miller has chosen chaos over contemplation.
She is doing her district and her country a disservice by promoting Greene and driving more loosely based, ideologically suspect wedges among the broader electorate.