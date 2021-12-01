Given a choice between going up against J.B. Pritzker’s billions and staying with the bonkers House Republicans,
Rep. Rodney Davis chooses the latter.
It’s almost enough to make one feel pity for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
The Taylorville Republican, who under Illinois’ new congressional map no longer will represent Champaign-Urbana, backed himself into a horrible choice earlier this year. He said he would choose between running for governor and running for re-election to Congress.
Davis decided Tuesday not to run for governor against billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a very blue state against a man who in 2018 spent almost $200 million to get elected.
And he decided to run for re-election in a challenging, mostly new district that includes 35 of Illinois’ 102 counties. And Davis is attempting to stay in a House Republican caucus at war with itself and against the idea of a “big tent” that embraces many voices and values.
You have Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene defending racist remarks by her colleague, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and attacking not only Democrats but another Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. Greene called Mace “the trash of the GOP conference.” Meanwhile, retiring Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger called Greene an “unserious circus barker” and criticized House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for standing by in silence.
Somehow, hanging with this crew of uncivil servants looks better to Davis than running for governor.
Davis hopes to once again become part of a House Republican majority and, he said, “finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden administration accountable for (its) massive failures.” What Davis left unsaid is that, after five terms, he hopes to become chairman of the House Transportation Committee or even join the Republican leadership.
Although Davis’ new congressional district — the 15th — is outsized, it is also a rich shade of Republican red. It is made up of mostly small towns and rural areas (Quincy with a population of about 40,000 is the largest city) and is considered 60 to 65 percent Republican.
Davis also would continue to represent parts of Champaign County, including Mahomet, St. Joseph, Tolono, Homer and Philo.
Davis also will carry over more than $1 million in campaign funds that he can use in his new district. That money will come in handy in the areas of central and western Illinois where he hasn’t run before. And getting better known in those areas will help him build a bigger base for a possible run for governor in 2026 or later.
That’s if he can survive the mess that is Washington, D.C.