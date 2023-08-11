The Wild West has nothing on the current college football scene.
University of Illinois fans feeling confused about the current state of Big 10 college football should just get in line. So, too, are fans of other conferences, like the ACC, the Big 12 and the Pac-12.
That is if the Pac-12 still exists. Last time anyone heard, it was down to four teams while the Big 10 was up to 18.
What’s going on here? Well, in one of the cynics’ most astute observations, “It’s all about the Benjamins.”
To put it another way, when they say it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.
So why not have the University of California and Stanford, both on the West Coast, join up with the ACC, which is located on the East Coast? People on both coasts — not to mention those in flyover country — all have televisions.
The same applies to Oregon and Washington joining the Big 10. After all, didn’t the Illini play and defeat the University of Washington in the 1964 Rose Bowl? If that’s not a persuasive precedent, what is?
Here’s the rule: Technology drives change. The world is now, has been and will continue to be in the midst of a technological revolution that has affected every aspect of modern life.
That’s required the purveyors of sports programming to keep up with their competitors by signing up teams and conferences they wish to show via lucrative contracts.
Bigger conferences with bigger audience footprints command the biggest dollars. Where will it all end? No one can say. But fans should remember the bottom line.
Conference alignments aren’t their problem. Having great teams to watch compete against each other is what matters to Joe and Jane Sixpack, and the game will be as good — or bad — as ever.
One thing is for sure: It’s not like the old days. But even the old days weren’t like the even older days.
At least for today, there’s the Big 12. Before it was the Big 12, it was the Big 8. Before that, it was the Big 6.
The only real constant on the sports scene is change — sometimes small and sometimes big. Right now, it’s a tsunami.
But whether individual fans like it or not — they don’t get to choose — it’ll get worked out, and for a while, nothing will change. That apparently started in college football in the 2024 season.
It’s impossible to say where this will all end, because as long as the sports television money machine continues to grow, there will be athletic directors and college presidents looking for a better deal in a better place.
So hang on to your hats. It has been and will continue to be a wild ride.