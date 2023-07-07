Spending decisions of this kind are solely reserved for Congress, not the president.
President Joe Biden was sorely disappointed last week when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down his unilateral decision to forgive student-loan debt at a cost of as much as $519 billion to taxpayers.
His plan, according to the New York Times, was “one of the most expensive actions in U.S. history.” The cost estimate produced by the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business attests to that description.
The president could have avoided the waste of time and money necessary to litigate this case if he had listened to one of his most fervent congressional supporters.
“People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated at a news conference before the president’s ill-conceived, high-handed decision.
In a show of anger, Biden has already announced that he’s directing his minions to find another way to do the same thing. But another unilateral action won’t work either.
If the president wants to succeed, he should take his case to the American people and Congress to explain why it’s effective public policy.
The president simply has no legal authority to spend so much money in such a singular manner. There’s no getting around the fact that Congress holds the exclusive power to oversee spending, try as the president might.
That was the bottom line in last week’s shocking 6-3 ruling. It wasn’t shocking that six justices voted to strike down the president’s loan-forgiveness plan. What was shocking is that three members of the court upheld it.
In their defense, Justice Elena Kagan questioned the legal standing of the plaintiffs to challenge Biden’s action.
“At the behest of a party that has suffered no injury, the majority decides a contested public-policy issue properly belonging to the politically accountable branches and the people they represent,” she wrote.
If that actually was the case, the court’s ruling would have been 9-0. If it continues to be the case, as she suggests, the president will have no problem doing what he should have done in the first place — ask Congress to pass legislation authorizing the debt forgiveness.
Legalities aside, Biden’s debt-forgiveness plan raised serious questions.
For starters, why shouldn’t people who borrow money to finance educations leading to good, high-paying jobs be expected to pay it back?
What about all those borrowers who actually did repay their school loans?
Finally, why should lesser-educated and perhaps lower-earning individuals and families pay for the loans of many others who are more affluent?
The whole nature of the Biden proposal is highly inequitable. That’s exactly why the U.S. Constitution requires the details of such a controversial spending plan be negotiated by members of Congress and the executive.
Still, it’s an ill wind that does not blow some good Biden’s way. From a political standpoint, the president hoped to pick up many, many votes from grateful beneficiaries of his largesse. He still may get some from those who recognized he did his best to give them a financial pass.
There’s also an added benefit for the president. That $500 billion-plus cost won’t be added to the nation’s ever-expanding debt.