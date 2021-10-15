Making the best of a bad situation.
The new superintendent of the Champaign school district asserts that “the narrative that our schools are unsafe has to change.”
So how do officials at Unit 4 do that? They’re installing metal detectors at Central and Centennial high schools, using specially trained police dogs to look for contraband and searching backpacks when students arrive at school.
Those practices may discourage wrongdoers from bringing weapons to school. As for enhancing the district’s image as a place where parents will want to send their children, well, don’t hold your breath on that.
In fact, the stepped-up security sends the opposite message to parents who have the means to take action — escape to more hospitable climes.
Times sure have changed, and in a hurry.
In early 2021, some school board members debated whether it was a good idea to have police officers in the schools as a safety measure. A majority eventually rejected the assertion that police officers were the problem, not the students who disrupt classes, start fights and make it more difficult for others to learn.
Unfortunately, circumstances have escalated beyond unruly conduct to fear of gunfire. Shots fired outside Centennial have been a problem. Even worse was the case of a student who brought a gun to school.
But the real issue is a continuing problem of violence involving rival gangs or groups that have left wounded and dead bodies across Champaign-Urbana.
The carnage has included innocent passersby as well as those participating in the mayhem who paid the price of an early death. Many of the wrongdoers are young people who attend local schools.
This problem isn’t going to go away until it’s either eradicated or deterred by police and prosecutors. Since there’s no sign of that happening anytime soon, institutions and individuals are left to take their own security measures, with the Champaign district’s action being the latest and most high-profile to date.
But no one should be fooled by the theatrics. These safety measures will certainly add to the security inside school buildings, and that’s as necessary as it is distasteful.
But what about outside? That’s a much tougher security nut to crack because people come and go to school in relative freedom.
The recent well-planned shooting of a local high school student near International Prep Academy on Kirby Avenue in Champaign by a group of masked shooters proves that point.
That incident demonstrated that all bets are off when it comes to the times and locations for gunfire, not to mention the in-your-face boldness of the gunmen.
The furtive drive-by shootings may continue. But there appears to be no limit to how far some of these gun-wielding miscreants are willing to go in their destructive and self-destructive attacks.
In that context, there’s no good reason to quarrel with board members’ decision. They’re doing what they have to do to address an intolerable situation.
But parents want a better atmosphere than that in their children’s schools.
They may take some comfort in this security upgrade, but no one will be convinced that conditions are as safe as they should be.