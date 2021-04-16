What is the price of security?
Earlier this week, members of Champaign’s school board voted overwhelmingly to retain two school resource police officers for the next school year. It will cost taxpayers $349,611.
But no one should confuse the 6-1 vote in favor of retaining the officers as anything expressing board members’ personal approval of retaining the officers.
Board members embraced rhetorical contortions to explain why their regrettable decision was necessary. In doing so, they displayed distasteful animosity toward officers who, by the board members’ own admission, help maintain order in the schools as well as those who serve the community as a whole.
It would, of course, be wonderful if resource officers were not needed in public schools in Champaign and elsewhere. But the fact of the matter is the potential for chaos and disorder is so great that school districts like Champaign dare not go without them.
Why? Teachers and administrators cannot control the disruptive behavior of some students. Those students not only pose a physical threat but undermine the ability of teachers to teach and students to learn.
That’s a cancerous atmosphere, and the SROs’ job is to help ensure that the intolerable is not tolerated.
So why the disdain and condescension?
Board member Bruce Brown complained the district does not have sufficient control over the SROs. Kathy Shannon expressed concern that “many of our Black students are afraid of our SROs.”
The board’s lone dissenting member — and most implacable SRO foe, Elizabeth Sotiropoulos — complained that “cops in schools are hurting kids,” an unprovably vague shibboleth. As a consequence, she asserted that the school district “continues to marginalize the students of this district.”
The idea that police officers are needed in some schools is an ugly one, but their actual presence is reassuring.
That’s why Shannon acknowledged surveys have shown “overwhelming support for SROs in general, but specifically among our Black students, our Black families, our Black staff and our Black administrators.”
If those surveys are accurate, board members’ criticisms don’t add up.
There’s probably not a rational explanation for this irrational situation. If some students are really afraid of the SROs, maybe they should try to make their acquaintance. Cops are human and, especially in a school setting, are likely to be helpful and sympathetic.
That, too, goes for board members.
After all, everyone involved is on the same side here — the one opposing disorder and promoting all students’ educational opportunities.