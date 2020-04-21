It’s comforting to feel that government is listening, revealing when it won’t.
Part and parcel of the democratic process is the right to approach government officials as a means of persuading them to do this or that.
It’s a fundamental right, one secured by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The nation’s founders put it this way, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
When it came time for the people of Illinois to write their state’s constitution, the drafters thought so highly of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that they included a measure guaranteeing the right of Illinois citizens “to assemble in a peaceable manner, to consult for the common good, to make known their opinions to their representatives and to apply for redress of grievances.”
The provision can be found in Article I, Section 5 of the Illinois Bill of Rights, a state guarantee backing up a federal guarantee.
It’s pretty basic stuff — groups or individuals writing, speaking, publishing on the issues of the day in a way designed to attract the attention and/or support of public officials.
That’s why it’s hard to understand why one of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spin doctors recently went ballistic over the Illinois Policy Institute’s effort to persuade Pritzker to let up on the economic freeze he put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The IPI, a market-oriented think tank and political actor, does not see eye to eye with the uber-liberal Pritzker on many issues. But that doesn’t mean it can’t try to persuade him of the merits of some of their ideas, just like other organizations, labor unions to name just one, do.
The IPI put together a series of stories published on its website about small-business owners and their employees being crushed by the economic freeze.
In a Facebook exchange, an IPI staffer explained the series of stories this way.
“We’ve been doing our best to give our community a voice on our site and pressure J.B. to reopen the state’s economy.”
Pressure the governor? That may sound a bit heavy-handed. So how about “lobby the governor,” “persuade the governor,” “call to the attention of the governor”? One might even say “petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
It’s all the same.
But the governor’s office didn’t like the idea of the IPI taking it upon itself to exercise its constitutional right to pressure — or persuade — the governor. Just who does the IPI think it is?
“We usually ignore the Illinois Policy Institute’s institutionalized and reflexive partisanship, but in this time of crisis, we cannot afford to let this dangerous ideology go unanswered. We all want the economy to reopen — no one more than the governor. But to suggest that should happen before the science says it is safe is not only foolish, it’s dangerous,” said Jordan Abudayyeh. “... They need to stop lying to people about what’s at stake in this crisis and own up to the public responsibility we all have to be committed to a truthful and honest conversation about our collective public health.”
There are a lot of opinions about when and how fast to try to thaw out the frozen economy. People disagree as to times and dates, and it would be unusual if they did not.
What’s striking is the hysterical screed unleashed by the Pritzker administration because the IPI acknowledged it’s trying to persuade Pritzker to ease up the economic restrictions.
Pritzker’s spokeswoman is certainly correct that the coronavirus pandemic has claimed many casualties. But so, too, has — and will — this economic freeze that is destroying people’s livelihoods and, perhaps, lives. Casualties come in many forms.
Once the pandemic is over, it will take months to calculate the financial and emotional damage caused by the economic freeze. The butcher’s bill will be extremely high, perhaps unnecessarily so.
What’s wrong with pointing that out to the powers that be, even if those in charge resent it?