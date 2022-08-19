Our political campaigns have become races to the rhetorical bottom. Don’t fall for it.
Political wannabes will say anything they think will help get them elected. So, in that respect, it’s easy to understand why Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state, is emphasizing his support for legal abortion as a reason to support his candidacy for a public office that hands out vehicle license plates.
One of his opponents in the recent Democratic Party primary election did the same thing. She posed in front of an abortion clinic in an unsuccessful effort to draw voter support.
So while Giannoulias’ recent ploy is understandable, it’s still indefensible, because his proposal is both unnecessary and based on a premise that could instill unnecessary fear among those who don’t know any better.
Giannoulias is backing legislation that would bar the use of license-plate scanners to get information about women from other states coming to Illinois to get abortions.
News reports state that he’s working with Chicago-area state Reps. Kelly Cassidy and Ann Williams on the bill.
“Illinois must enact protections to ensure the data is not used to target women seeking access to abortion services or employing it as a surveillance system to track them,” Giannoulias said in a statement.
Of course, it would be outrageous to use license-plate readers, a law-enforcement tool, for the nefarious reason Giannoulias suggests. In fact, it’s so outrageous that no one has seriously proposed legislation to do so.
The idea is impractical on its face. What kind of Big Brother state would it take to not only read license plates but also the minds of people riding in licensed vehicles?
The subject of legal abortion is a sensitive one, even more so after the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and returned the issue to state legislatures to address. The uncertainty created by the court’s ruling is being exploited by politicians of all stripes for purely partisan purposes.
Some have even suggested that states discouraging abortions may try to prevent their female residents from traveling to abortion havens like Illinois to undergo the procedure. These purveyors of falsehoods ignore the fact that the right of Americans to travel is absolute.
There’s no question it’s difficult to run for an administrative office, like treasurer, comptroller or secretary of state. As important as their functions are, there’s nothing sexy about what they do. One can reasonably ask why they are elective offices, except for the fact that it’s obvious they exist to give members of the political class something to run for.
That’s what Giannoulias is doing. He’s running for secretary of state so he can someday use the office as a springboard for higher office, like governor or senator.
Well, good luck to him. But voters still would be well served by ignoring the abortion scare tactics he’s employing to achieve his purely personal goal of becoming a big-time Illinois politico.